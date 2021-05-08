Why Star Wars Needs a Bad Bundle Game (NOT a Republic Commando Remake)





Star Wars: Republic Commando is a great game that is well regarded by fans, but this kind of game should get a new experience with the Bad Batch.

If Lucasfilm Games wishes to capitalize on the beloved formula ofStar Wars: Republic Commando, the franchise would be better served with a similar game focused on Bad Batch. First launched in the final season ofStar Wars: The Clone Wars, the Bad Batch grew into a really interesting team of clone troopers, quickly gaining popularity and winning their own TV show, Star Wars: The Bad Lot. At this point, much of the team’s Clone Wars era story is unknown and could make this a terrific new video game. Star Wars: Republic Commandois generally regarded as one of the bestStar warsvideo games never created. It includes Delta Squad, a clone commando unit made up of four elite clonetroopers, performing missions during the Clone Wars. Republic Commando Nintendo Switchas got a straight HD port recently, but many fans have been asking for a full remaster or remake for some time now. With Bad Batch gaining in importance, this type of game would suit Clone Force 99 better. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Clone Force 99: Each Member’s Powers & Abilities Explained A game on the Bad Batch would be built on the same concept asStar Wars: Republic Commando, but he would have the freedom to tell a new story and further develop the characters who are actively used inStar wars cannon. Given the nature of the Bad Batch members, which essentially perform the same function as Delta Squad but with more unique powers, Clone Force 99 would be significantly more focused for a team-based co-op game than a simple master or remake ofRepublic Commando. The wrong batch would make a great Star Wars co-op game During the Clone Wars, The bad lotThe titular unit included four specially upgraded clones, each with their own unique strengths and abilities. Hunter is the leader and generally the best all-around soldier on the team; Wrecker is a bully with an emphasis on heavy weapons and melee combat; Tech is the team engineer; and Crosshair is the sniper. This would make for a unique individual role in a cooperative game and could complement each other extremely well. The bad lot video games could make forums attractiveStar wars play games likeLeft for deadorBack 4 Blood. WithStar Wars: The Bad Batch’sdebuting on Disney +, the popularity of Clone Force 99 will only continue to grow.Star Wars: Republic Commandois a great game, but we have to stop there. The Bad Batch has more potential for a game Republic Commandoand give fans a new experience, rather than just retreading old ground. It’s almost too good an opportunity for Lucasfilm Games not to take advantage. Next: Bad Batch & Clone Force 99 Explained (If You Haven’t Watched Clone Wars) Lost judgment revealed with September release date following leak

About the Author Chris Chenard

(98 articles published)

Chris is an independent contributor to Screen Rant with an MA from the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Writing became a way for Chris to express his passion for video games and got him here. Chris can be found on Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram and pretty much anywhere else @Sixchr. More from Chris Chenard







