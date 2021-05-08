Drew Barrymore: Becoming a mother was isolating | Entertainment





Drew Barrymore felt lonely after becoming a mother. The 46-year-old actress has two daughters Olive, eight, and Frankie, seven, with ex Will Kopelman and said she was terrified of the birth of her first child and found the experience isolating. Speaking during her Dear Drew segment on Entertainment Tonight, she said, “I thought it would be a little more romantic and comfortable, and instead I was just terrified. I was so under slept, I couldn’t I wasn’t eating, I was nervous all the time, so I wasn’t really prepared for that. I felt lonely on it so if there are other moms that feel like this at first you are not alone I felt that way too. For any mom who was feeling laid back and capable, you are a superhero! I would have liked to be like you. “ Drew is now fully settled into life as a mom and says she regularly sets aside time alone when her daughters are busy. She added, “I find it good to spend time alone, time for myself, when they’re busy. It helps absolve the guilt. Like while they’re at school or on a date. game, and somehow it seems a little less guilty. “ And the Charlies Angels star also told viewers that they weren’t alone if they felt like screaming after being told to be more “present” with their children. She said, “You know, as a parent, when you don’t bend down enough. The only advice I have for a mom to be around is when she’s alone. That’s when she’s alone. ‘she should be present! “ Meanwhile, Drew got a tattoo on her talk show Thursday (05/06/21) when she had the words ‘Home is where we are’ engraved on her arm. She said: I’m so excited I found this phrase and I’ve been telling myself for five years, it’s home. You know if you are somewhere on vacation or if you are in a rental or if you are in transition or if you need to move interstate, if you are together this is where your home is . “

