5 Kollywood stars who won hearts in Bollywood





Kollywood stars who won hearts in Bollywood | Photo credit: Twitter Highlights The remarkable Hindi films of R. Madhavan like Rehnaa Hai, Rang De Basanti and others Late Sridevi debuted in Hindi with Solva Sawan Siddharth and Shruti Haasan also starred in Bollywood movies The Tamil film industry presents many newcomers every year, many of whom write their success stories on the big screen. Many popular actors and actresses today started their on-screen journey in Tamil films. They gain fame through their iconic movie characters or famous movies. And their roles are celebrated by the fans. Some actors start acting in other language films after making their mark in Tamil films. So from Madhavan to Dhanush – look at successful Kollywood actors who starred in Bollywood movies and won many hearts. R. Madhavan Madhavan tried to star in several romantic dramas in kollywood movies and won many hearts with his wonderful performances. He impressed the fans with his remarkable Hindi films like Rehnaa Hai, Rang De Basanti, Terre Dil Mein and Tanu marries Manu. Sridevi Sridevi started his career at the age of 4 with a Tamil film Kandan Karunai. She became a popular face as a child artist in many film industries. Sridevi later marked his debut in Hindi cinema with Solva Sawan and has delivered blockbuster films include Chandni, Sadma, Nagina, Chaalbaaz, Karma, Mr India among many others. Shruti Haasan Shruti Haasan made his Bollywood debut in 2009 with the film Luck opposite Imran Khan. The pretty actress has also starred in Bollywood films like Welcome back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya and Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji. Siddharth Siddharth debuted in multi-star drama Boys, which was directed by Shankar. Siddharth then entered the Tollywood industry. Back-to-back success in the South, took Siddharth to Bollywood, and the stylish actor made an impressive debut in Hindi with Rank De Basanti, which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Dhanush Dhanush has proven his acting ability not only in South Indian cinema, but also in Bollywood and Hollywood. The actor made his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in the 2013 film Raanjhana, directed by Aanand L. Rai. He is currently busy with Tamil and Hindi films. He shot for the next director of Aanand L Rai Foreign, with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.







