Netflix “Stop All Activities” with HFPA For Now – The Hollywood Reporter





Netflix, which received more nominations (42) and wins (10) than any other studio or network at the 78th Golden Globe Awards in February, “is shutting down” with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Globes, ” until more significant changes are made ”to the group’s demographic and ethical policies, Hollywood journalist can confirm. This warning, which took the form of a letter from Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer Ted sarandos, was forwarded to the HFPA steering committee on Thursday afternoon, as Deadline was the first to report. It came shortly after HFPA members voted to adopt sweeping reforms proposed to it by their board of directors, and a day before letters expressing similar sentiments were sent to the HFPA by Time’s Up and a coalition of over 100 PR firms. “Like many in our industry, we await today’s announcement in the hope that you will recognize the scale of the problems facing the HFPA and provide a clear roadmap for change,” Sarandos wrote. But the timing of the HFPA plan – to grow the organization by 50% over the next 18 months – was unacceptable to him, he wrote: “So we are stopping all activity with your organization until there are changes. more significant are made. “ THR learned that Sarandos was particularly unhappy that around 10% of current HFPA members do not support the plan – voting against, abstaining, or not bothering to participate in the vote at all. “We know you have many well-meaning members who want real change,” Sarandos continued, “and that we all still have work to do to create a fair and inclusive industry. But Netflix and many of the talent and creators we work with cannot ignore the HFPA’s collective failure to address these critical issues with urgency and rigor. Sarandos’ missive also suggested that the HFPA should provide more details not only on the organization’s plans for its demographic shortfall, but also on its campaign rules and regulations. A concern of some talents who work with Netflix – including Shonda rhimes – it is the fact that the HFPA asks for talents to participate in press conferences specific to HFPA, but that press conferences involving black talents are often uncrowded. Sarandos’ letter drew responses from Hollywood figures, including Ava DuVernay, who tweeted: “Damn. This is a big deal. We thank Netflix for being the first to take a stand.” Meanwhile, Shonda Rhimes wrote on social media: “Once again, Netflix is ​​showing how it can and should be done. This is how to be change. “ It remains to be seen where the stalemate goes from here. HFPA’s broadcast partners for the Golden Globes broadcast, NBC and Dick Clark Productions, both endorsed the organization’s proposed reforms ahead of letters from Time’s Up and PR firms, and NBC released another statement after the publication of the letters, doubling: “We believe the plan presented a path for meaningful reform at the HFPA. We remain committed to encouraging the speedy implementation of the plan through productive conversations so that the HFPA can emerge as a better and more inclusive organization. ” But without the participation of talent, there won’t be much television broadcasting to speak of. 8:42 p.m .: Updated with tweets from Ava DuVernay and Shonda Rhimes.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos