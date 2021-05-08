Entertainment
Mythic Quest season 2 puts the pandemic in the rearview mirror
Last year “Mythic Quest“produced a quarantine episode that cleverly used Zoom to reflect what many of us were going through. The Apple TV + series is now returning for its second season.
“Mythic Quest” lifted our spirits with an episode that showed how a home-based staff had to deal with new technologies that often drove them crazy. Here’s the story I made on the episode so you can appreciate the show’s wild creativity.
The episode made viewers feel inspired and feel like we were all in the same boat.
The goal of the second season was to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror.
“We felt like people were really going to look to their entertainment, certainly their comedies, not necessarily to go completely beyond last year, while looking more to the future with optimism,” explained star and creator of the show Rob McElhenney.
And while the first season ended with a bonus episode, season two kicked off last month with a special bonus episode called “Everlight”.
“We’ve created a special episode that can approach us and bring us back to a normal fun office comedy so we can all get back to normal rather than talking about viral loads,” actor and executive producer David Hornsby said.
So they tried to write episodes that didn’t have much to do with the pandemic.
“That said, we were filming right in the middle of the pandemic and we had to be very aware that it could have been potentially very dangerous. In fact, it was very dangerous. And that’s why we all had very strict protocols. . the way through the process, ”McElhenney said.
Writer and co-creator Megan Ganz noted, “I’ve been tested for COVID over 60 times in order to do comedy. I didn’t think my career as a comedian would lead to so many nasal swabs. But here we are. are.”
She also didn’t expect a comedy show about the gaming industry to hire an epidemiologist.
“We had epidemiologists, we had doctors, we had people standing with six-foot sticks walking around and like, oh, you’re too close,” Ganz said. “Everything changed. I mean, even the little things. I said I didn’t realize how sweet it was before when I had a joke on set, an alts for a line, and I could. just whisper it to Rob and David and read a second read to find out if it was funny. Now I just had to shout it out like from across the room, which is a very vulnerable place. And no amount of hiding and protecting you. protects from the silence that occurs when you shout a joke that no one likes. “
The character of Brad, played by Danny Pudi, has proven to be well suited for a pandemic workplace.
“In a way, Brad was built for this because he doesn’t give a high five at work. He doesn’t hug anyone. He’s very comfortable in his own space with his hands in his arms. pockets, you know, accomplice, planning, you know, studying people, ”Pudi said.
“Mythic Quest” takes a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of an epic multiplayer video game. So while epidemiologists provide information on COVID-19, Ubisoft, a genuine video game company that is also one of the producers of the show, is on hand to provide expertise of a different nature.
“It’s like being on a medical show and having a doctor on set,” Hornsby joked.
McElhenney added, “They give us access to so many different things that we would never have access to. And most importantly, they create a certain level of authenticity that we are desperately trying to recreate.”
So, the show tackles some real workplace issues in the game, such as the lack of female talent in senior positions and a certain lack of appreciation for some of the artists who work on the games. But he does it all with an irreverent sense of humor.
Charlotte Nicdao plays Poppy, the chief game engineer who was promoted to co-creative director at the end of the first season.
“It’s very helpful to have one of our producers, Jason Altman, on set almost every day, because I have to say a lot of technical jargon,” Nicdao said. “So I feel like we’ve had a lot of times with me, like getting halfway talking about something and then being like Jason, right?”
“None of us know what we are talking about as far as the technology of the series is concerned,” Ganz confessed. “So writing a dialogue for Poppy is very difficult. In fact, when in scripts, whenever we need Poppy to say what she’s working on, I just write the word ‘haptic, haptic, haptic’ over and over and over again. still bold. And then the folks at Ubisoft come in and fill that in with real tech language that makes sense. “
And when the show needs to show off what the characters are creating, they’ve got a real game company on board to help deliver results.
“What’s most amazing is that we have designed some really weird and wonderful things in the video game,” said Ganz. “And then real artists build these moments like we have a person digging with a shovel and making rough shapes out of them. Someone spent a lot of time making this work so that you can actually move the characters around and play. So it’s just been the most fantastic partnership. And they’re there all the time in the writers room and they really help guide the show. “
This collaboration has proven to be fruitful. “Mythic Quest” may focus on gaming, but it captures universal truths about both office life and life in a world still facing a pandemic, and it does both with clever humor.
FEATURED PODCAST
San Diego News; when you want it, where you want it. Get local stories on politics, education, health, the environment, the border, and more. New episodes are ready on weekday mornings. Hosted by Anica Colbert and produced by KPBS, San Diego and Imperial County Station NPR and PBS.
To view PDF documents, Download Acrobat Reader.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]