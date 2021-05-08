Actor Lakeith Stanfield brought to life a clubhouse room full of anti-Semitism





JTA – Oscar-nominated actor Lakeith Stanfield co-moderated a room on the Clubhouse audio app in which attendees made a series of anti-Semitic remarks, The Daily Beast reported on Friday. The room in question had separated from another which had been closed Wednesday evening called Did Min. Farrakhan tarnishes his legacy by being anti-Semitic? The next one was titled Someone Ended The Room About Farrakhan. Participants from both told the Daily Beast that several people in each broadcast anti-Semitic tropes, including conspiracy theories about Jews controlling the media and the slave trade, in addition to comparisons between Jews and termites that are often deceived by Louis Farrakhan, the anti-Semitic leader of the Nation of Islam. . Receive the daily edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss our best articles Sign up for free Stanfield, who was nominated for an Oscar this year for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah, co-moderated the second room in the app. The app, Clubhouse, was launched last year and brings together millions of users from around the world to discuss certain topics and themes. Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam speaks at Saint Sabina Church on May 9, 2019, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin / Chicago Sun-Times via AP) I heard a lot of anti-Semitism, said a Jewish woman in the play that has remained anonymous to the Beast. People were just allowed to continue indefinitely. Stanfield made none of the anti-Semitic remarks. On Thursday, Stanfield participated in a follow-up room run by a panel of Jewish educators, according to the Beast. I have been in a few rooms where a lot of things have been discussed and discussed, very heightened emotional states, ”he said. “It was very informative and interesting for me, I never really knew that this debate existed in this way about identity, the origins of Judaism in Jewishness, and how many different interpretations there are of different things. whether or not it is a religion and an ethnic group. religion or what it’s a race of faith. He added: Someone would say something that was definitely anti-Semitic, then instead of acknowledging why it was anti-Semitic, it would just go back to that original person, and then it would sort of repeat what they were saying, they clearly weren’t listening. we. Stanfield, 29, co-starred in Uncut Gems, the 2019 film starring Adam Sandler as a Jewish diamond seller whodubbed as a vision of relations between blacks and Jews.







