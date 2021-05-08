Fat Dog makes a triumphant return to North Hollywood





NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. NoHo The Fat Dog’s popular gathering place officially reopened last week, marking the end of a five-month shutdown due to pandemic restrictions. The restaurant and bar are now open for indoor and patio dining, take-out and delivery every day of the week.

It has been a long way home for The Fat Dog, which had already closed in November 2020 when coronavirus cases were on the rise again. Owner Susan Mandeville called the winter shutdown a “blessing in disguise” and said it was safer to simply wait until the outlook on the horizon was clearer. “There was so much going back and forth, and you can’t run a restaurant like this,” she said. “It’s a lot of money to start each time. We decided to wait until the end of spring break as we weren’t sure if they would shut us down again. We thought it was just wise to wait until summer was almost here. “

Mandeville credits the blood, sweat and tears she and her husband have invested in growing the business over the past few years for helping them through the pandemic. After gaining a foothold in NoHo in 2015 and falling in love with the community, she did what she could to keep it from getting lost, whether navigating an ever-changing landscape or waiting. on the phone for hours deciphering grant applications. “Just as Covid-19 hit, we were set to win our best year,” Mandeville said. “We had just invested in some new patio furniture, we were so excited. We just couldn’t give it up. We had to give it a chance to come back, but this seems like our last chance to come back.”

As vaccines continue to roll out across Los Angeles, Mandeville feels that new energy is starting to take hold at NoHo. When she first moved to North Hollywood in 2015, the buzz of cool activity in the neighborhood warmed her heart, and after the most difficult year for the restaurant so far, she says that the buzz is finally starting to come back. “I missed seeing the place full of guests,” she says. “Having fun, enjoying our atmosphere and enjoying our staff. It’s quite rewarding to be in a place of 200 people, and 99.9% are very happy with what we have to offer.”

“We are ready to go,” she added. “It will be a bit of growing pains at first, I’m sure, but I feel there’s still a buzz. It’s a post-pandemic buzz.

