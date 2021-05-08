The 2021 fair opens the doors to seasonal fun





50 DEGREES. CEDRIC HAYNES IS AT THE GRAND FAIR OF ANDERSON COUNTY. THEY TASTE THE FOOD. TELL US HOW THE COUNTY FAIR TAKES THE COVER PRECAUTIONS. >> THIS YEAR AND THE LAST YEAR HAVE HAD DIFFICULT TIMES. THINGS ARE STARTING TO RETURN TO NORMAL IN MANY PLACES. I WANT TO INTRODUCE YOU TO A FRIEND. ARE YOU REALLY ENJOYING THIS WEATHER HERE? WHERE YOU GO, ZOE REALLY MAKES THIS TIME. SHE HAS A FULL MOUTH. Where you’re going, before I go, can I have a hug and a kiss? I ENJOY THIS. As I mentioned, THIS IS A GREAT TIME AT THE FAIR. THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING. THREE SHOWS PER DAY. THIS IS A GREAT TIME. HERE IS A LITTLE ABOUT THIS TODD MILLER HEARING. >> WE ARE IN THE FRESH AIR. WE DISAPPEAR IT. WE HAVE HAND SANITIZATION EVERYWHERE. WE WANT TO BE OUTSIDE THE CIVIC CENTER. USE THE FOOD ROOM AND ASK PEOPLE TO WEAR A MASK. >> WE JUST HAVE A GOOD TIME AT THE FAIR. THE DOORS ARE OPEN FROM 4:00 PM TO 11:00 AM EVERY DAY. IT’S OUTSIDE IN THE FRESH AIR, YOU CAN’T ASK FOR SOMETHING BETTER. THANKS SO MUCH FOR JOINING US. HERE. ZOE IS HAPPY. FOR NOW, WE WILL RETURN IT TO YOU. CHRI THANKS CEDRIC AND ZOE. BLUE SKY OVER ANDERSON RIGHT NO

Great Anderson County Fair opens for 2021 Update: 3:31 p.m. EDT May 7, 2021 The doors to the largest fair in the upstate South Carolina region are now open.The Great Anderson County Fair attracts over 60,000 people each year and offers a variety of free attractions, including shows at World class grounds like Sea Lion Splash, Victoria Circus, Rosaries Royal Racers, Bob Bohm Entertainment and Magic Man TJ Hill, as well as a petting zoo with barnyard and exotic animals. The James H. Drew Midway Exhibit offers rides for all ages and thrill levels. The fair opened on Thursday (see video above and below) and will run until May 16, Monday to Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Fridays 4:00 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays 11:00 a.m. to midnight and Sundays 12:30 p.m. to midnight. 10:00 PM at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center, 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Of course, no fair would be complete without delicious, fair-trade cuisine ranging from traditional to outrageous. Admission is $ 7, but children 10 and under are free. Parking is also free. There are also daily admissions and special offers on the rides listed below: Friday May 7 Seniors’ Day – 55 and over admitted FREE / $ 25 at one price for unlimited rides (per person) Saturday 8 May 11 a.m. to noon – FREE admission and rides 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Pay a prize – $ 25 unlimited rides (voucher until closing) Sunday May 9 Mother’s day special All moms are admitted FREE School special – 12 h 30 to 2 p.m. – FREE admission and rides for students (must have a ticket distributed at the school) Monday, May 10 Student day – 18 and under admitted FREE Pay a price – $ 15 Unlimited rides (per person) Tuesday 11 May $ 2 Tuesday – $ 2 Admission, $ 2 Rides and $ 2 Bites, $ 2 Games Wednesday, May 12 University day Free admission for students holding a valid university ID card. Pay a Prize – $ 20 unlimited rides (per person) Thursday May 13 Heroes Day – All active, reservist or retired veterans, law enforcement, firefighters, first responders and healthcare workers are admitted FREE with a valid ID. Pay a Prize – $ 15 unlimited rides (per person) on Friday, May 14 Pay a Prize – $ 25 unlimited rides (per person) Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to noon. – FREE admission and rides from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Pay one price – Unlimited $ 25 rides (voucher until closing) Sunday, May 16 Last Blast! Pay a Price – $ 25 Unlimited Rides The doors to the largest fair in the North South Carolina region are now open. The Great Anderson County Fair attracts over 60,000 people each year and features a variety of free attractions, including world-class ground shows like Sea Lion Splash, Victoria Circus, Rosaries Royal Racers, Bob Bohm Entertainment and Magic Man TJ Hill, as well as a petting zoo with barnyard and exotic animals. The James H. Drew Midway Exhibit offers rides for all ages and thrill levels. The fair opened on Thursday (see video above and below) and will run until May 16, Monday to Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Fridays 4:00 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays 11:00 a.m. to midnight and Sundays 12:30 p.m. to midnight. 10:00 p.m. at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center, 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Of course, no fair would be complete without delicious, fair trade cuisine ranging from traditional to outrageous. Admission is $ 7, but children 10 and under are free. Parking is also free. There are also daily admission offers and walks listed below: Friday May 7 Seniors Day – 55 and over admitted FREE / $ 25 unlimited rides at one price (per person)

