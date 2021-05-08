Actor Kangana Ranaut tests positive for coronavirus

In terms of work, the actor is awaiting the release of his film Thalaivi which was due for release last month but which had to be postponed due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic. (Credit: Kangana Ranaut / Instagram)

Actor Kangana Ranaut tested positive for coronavirus this morning. The actor took to his Instagram account to break the news and said she got tested after experiencing discomfort over the past few days. The actor said she had been feeling tired and a burning sensation in her eyes for a few days, after which she got tested.

In her post, Tanu Weds actor Manu also said she was planning to travel to her home state of Himachal Pradesh and therefore was tested for the virus on Friday. Advising people not to let the virus scare and subdue each other, the actor urged people to defeat and destroy the virus together. Ranaut, who shared a photo of herself in a yogic pose with the post, also said the virus was nothing but a little flu, but had received too much press and d ‘Warning.

Ranaut was recently banned from the social media platform Twitter for allegedly violating the hate speech and abusive behavior policy of the social media platform. Twitter authorities had warned the actor several times before permanently deactivating his account. Likewise, Twitter had also banned Ranaut’s sister from posting inflammatory and hateful content from her account.

Since being banned from Twitter, Ranaut has relied on other social media platforms like Instagram to engage with her fans and the public. The actor also said she would continue to express her opinion in public using other online / offline platforms. In terms of work, the actor is awaiting the release of his film Thalaivi which was due for release last month but which had to be postponed due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic.