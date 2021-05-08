Flight inside Cape Town with Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari





Divyanka Tripathi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: @divyankatripathidahiya) Strong points Divyanka Tripathi shared her selfie from the plane on Instagram

The photo also features Shweta Tiwari

They were going to Cape Town to participate in “ Khatron Ke Khiladi ” New Delhi: Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is excited about her stint on the final season of the reality show, Khatron ke Khiladi. Her feelings about diving into the stunt reality TV series were evident in a selfie the actress shared from inside the plane heading for Cape Town. The stunning actress is seen with a big smile and the symbol of victory for the camera. That’s not all, she is also joined by her colleague Shweta Tiwari who mirrors Divyanka’s action. With the headphones on, Shweta appeared to have been indulging in in-flight entertainment when Divyanka found the window for a photoshoot. Along with the image, Divyanka wrote the caption, “En route Cape Town”. Many fans and co-actors of the actresses wished her success and also left her warm notes in the comments section. Actor Hiten Tejwani said: “All the best.” Veteran TV actress Nina Kulkarni added: “Divii! Good luck to you, CCN girl! Go kill her there!” the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein The star also gave her fans a preview of her final touchdown in Cape Town, where the show is filmed. Divyanka, who seemed happy to end the plane trip, wrote: “And finally here.” Screenshot of Divyanka Tripathi’s Instagram story She also shared another image of the contestants and crew from inside a bus. We spotted a number of celebrities including Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani, and Nikki Tamboli. Looked. Screenshot of Divyanka Tripathi’s Instagram story Meanwhile, Divyanka’s husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, wrote an emotional note explaining how difficult it would be to stay away for the duration of the show given the pandemic. Sharing photos of the couple, he said, “It got us a lot of consideration for KKK because of the current storyline. But then we went with the idea – the show has to go on! Since then, I’ve been dreading tonight when I should. See you soon at the airport and head back to an empty house (which is only home when you’re around); where every tiny thing would remind me of you. “ Sure she would come back with the winner’s title, Vivek added, “Live my lady, this is what you were made for. Overcome your fears and savor the glory of your victory. Until then, I will sleep on your side of the bed. “ Read the full note here: The last season of Khatron ke Khiladi will see notable names such as Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla and Saurabh Raj Jain.







