NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 review: amazing story, fun gameplay | Entertainment

After 11 years, the predecessor of NieR: Automata gets a reissue.

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 is a recent update to the action RPG game NieR, released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010. This new version is directed by Saki Ito and written by creator Yoko Taro. It was released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with upgrades for next-gen consoles.

Set in 3465, the game follows Nier as he tries to save his sister Yonah from a deadly disease known as Black Scrawl. The magical book Grimoire Weiss, Kain and the cursed immortal child Emil who petrifies people fight by his side. They all work together to save Yonah and fight against the Shadows, who terrorize the earth.

Without spoilers, this is the main storyline. The game gets more complicated as it goes, including its five endings (one is new in this version).

There are three aspects of this game that need to be clarified.

The first is the ranking of games. According to the creator, this is a version upgrade. In essence, this is not a complete remake or a remaster, as aspects have been changed from the original game.

The second is that it’s the middle game of a series. NieR is based on the fifth joke ending of the dark fantasy game PlayStation 2 Drakengard. The fourth and fifth ending of NieR sets up the famous NieR: Automata. The success of the sequels led to NieR being reissued.

Finally, there are two versions of this game: NieR Gestalt and NieR RepliCant. The Gestalt version is what North America got when the game released. This is the first time RepliCant has been released here. The main difference between the two is that in Gestalt you play as Papa Nier trying to save your daughter Yonah in a different year. Otherwise, it’s the same game.

Now, it’s time to switch to NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 and what it has to offer.

For starters, this game is awesome. It’s a fun game with a great story and great soundtrack. While it can be tedious, the game is accessible and a fantastic experience from start to finish.

The moment-to-moment gameplay is polished and fun. The game is primarily focused on hack and slash combat with a variety of weapons available to players. It’s pretty fluid, with weight, mobility, and skill behind every fight.

Coupled with combat, it’s magic. The magic comes from Grimoire Weiss, which allows the player a variety of options. Magic can be projectile, close combat, or defense based. It is designed for the player to choose how they want to fight. It works well with the game’s main combat loop.

There are also different items that improve combat. You can upgrade your weapons at a blacksmith found early. As you forge, you upgrade the weapons and get stories for each weapon, which are quite dark. There are also words that the player collects after defeating enemies, which are used to improve weapons, magic, and defenses.

On top of that, the movement is awesome. The main character is quick without feeling out of control. It plays out well with combat, ultimately creating a fast and smooth play system.

Some of the gameplay can be attributed to Takahisa Taura from PlatinumGames. He oversaw the gameplay and tweaked some aspects of it to play more like NieR: Automata, which he also worked on. These changes help keep the game fresh even late in the story.

Finally, the game isn’t afraid to change the playstyle. For example, some parts of the game include side scrolling, drop-down rooms, isometric dungeons, and even text-based dungeons. These aren’t the most polished, but they’re interesting spreads influenced by older games.

Moving on, the main storyline of this game is great, especially towards the end. There are several twists and turns as details are unveiled throughout the game. It starts out pretty standard, but everything changes at the end.

This is because of the different endings. The five endings completely recontextualize everything the player has done up to this point. They turn an already great story into a great one, especially in the way it handles the flow of information and the players’ perspective.

The ends themselves can be a chore to get. You will have to replay sections of the game multiple times to see each ending. It can be tiring, but it’s worth watching the story unfold. Along with this, you will have to collect all the weapons in the game to unlock the last three endings. There are 33 weapons in total, but they’re not hard to get.

This leads to side quests. Certain weapons can only be obtained in certain side quests. The rest of the quests give you money, materials, or a certain skill boost. Most of them boil down to either going looking for quests or killing enemies. They are completely optional.

However, a few of them have great stories. Specifically, the Lady of the Lighthouse quests are great because they tell a tragic story. During quests, a lot of little character moments occur between the main group, which brings in bits of brevity and character building.

The last aspect of the story are the characters. Each character is given in-depth stories and motivation, some of which are not revealed until you complete certain endings. But those details create a full, downright emotional story driven by incredible characters.

This game is filled with broken characters. By working together, they become full people who accept each other and their differences. It is beautiful and skillfully woven into the game.

Technically, the graphics are excellent. There is a clear art style depicted which keeps the game from looking dated. Part of that has to do with the character designs, which have been redesigned for this release. This was partially done to get closer to the rest of the games.

The rest of the graphics also look great, especially the landscapes. There is a lot of dynamism in the different places. Everything looks perfect for modern systems. Overall it looks fantastic.

The game also runs well, keeping the framerate constant. The only known slowdown was when fighting with magic projectiles. However, it didn’t seem like the game couldn’t handle it; instead, he deliberately slowed down so the player could stay focused during the fight.

Finally, the soundtrack of this game is amazing. There are several distinct themes and beautiful pieces of music. The vocal songs, which are absolutely fantastic, are particularly noteworthy. Overall, it’s up there with some of the best video game soundtracks.

Unfortunately, this game is not perfect. The main problem with games is that it can be incredibly tedious.

Although you move quickly, the maps in the games are quite large, which means it takes a while to get anywhere. There are two methods that help to travel. The first is the ability to ride wild boars after completing a first side quest. The other is a ferry that opens after the matches halfway. But these moving methods are limited and do not completely solve the traversal problem.

There are a few examples in history that take a long time to complete. For example, trying to complete each ending takes a while, as you have to replay specific parts of the game multiple times. In a main quest, you have to follow a girl as she shows you a path. She runs at a speed you can’t match, going faster than your walk but slower than your run. It is excruciatingly slow. Different quests are also long, especially when you need to research materials.

But the worst offender are the loading screens. They don’t take too long, between five and nine seconds. But they’re incredibly common, especially if you’re moving quickly between multiple locations. It adds up over time and can be boring.

Fortunately, boredom is not a big deal. It doesn’t seriously affect the game, but it can get exhausting.

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 is a great game. It’s fun to play with great combat and a great sense of speed. The story is engaging, especially as it evolves over time. Finally, the soundtrack rubs shoulders with some of the best in the medium.

It can be overwhelming at times, but if you stick with it, you’ll have a phenomenal story with some really great characters.

For those who have played NieR: Automata, this game is worth checking out, especially in the way it sets up the sequel. Even if you haven’t played in the sequel, it’s still a great game worth playing.

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 was tested on a standard Xbox One.

4/5 torches