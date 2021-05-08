Bollywoods Karan Singh Grover Finds His Calling On Streaming Platforms And Through Art During COVID-19



Karan singh grover

Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover is keenly aware that he is in the midst of a raging pandemic, but he believes this dark phase has seen an unprecedented digital boom.

This change was inevitable. Now everyone knows about creating great content around the world. Our audience is also changing rapidly, Grover said in an interview with Gulf News.

Digital success has not escaped him either. The 10-episode spy romance Qubool Hai 2.0, which has been streaming on Zee5 since its premiere in March, has met with rave reviews.

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’

Even though we are going through an unhappy phase, it has been a good time for the creatives. It’s time to claim our place in this world and unleash all this creativity that we have. We must not hold back now, he said.

Grover, married to Bollywood actress and model Bipasha Basu, took to painting robustly during the pandemic. Connecting his brush to a blank canvas and filling it with his own strokes was wonderfully therapeutic for this actor.

I am currently in a space where I juggle between two professions of theater and painting. As a painter, I explore another dimension of myself as an artist. Shes my inspiration for all of my art and work, said Grover.

Inspiration found

Bipasha and Karan in “Alone”

Grover and Basu make a pretty portrait of a married couple. They married in April 2016 and lived happily ever after to tell the story. Their Instagram profiles are filled with photos of the adoring couples of the two training and vacationing together.

If she is with me, I have this conviction that nothing can happen to me. Shes an angel and this dragon that breathes fire when crossed. So nobody dares bother me if she’s around, Grover laughed.

He believes he managed to evolve during the lockout thanks to the strong support of his wife.

Thanks to Bipashas’ words of encouragement, I managed to spend a lot of time alone. I began to understand the importance of random chaos in our minds. I have been in a self-contained lockout for a few years now. I don’t go out of my building unless there is a shoot. We live on the 11th floor and I paint on the 12th floor upstairs. The painting has become so therapeutic for me, said Grover. He has already produced 15 paintings in the past year and several galleries in Mumbai want to sign him.

As the painting occupied him during the COVID-19 apocalypse, disturbing thoughts continue to engulf him.

Qubool Hai 2.0

The self-taught actor, who plays a highly accomplished Indian shooter hired by the government for a secret mission in Qubool Hai 2.0, believes humans around the world are to be blamed for this savage COVID-19 pandemic.

Karan singh grover

After spending a lot of time with myself I understood that human beings and our collective actions are responsible for putting us in this destructive mode. Collectively it is a dark night for all of our souls. But we have to rise above and move forward, said Grover.

Going forward is the only way to go, believes the actor. In terms of work, he tries to take on roles with which he identifies. In two episodes Qubool Hais, Grover plays the incredibly endearing character Asad who falls in love with Pakistani beauty Zoya (Surbhi Jyoti). It’s a starry romance as they come from two different nations, but their love knows no boundaries as they tried to break resistance from outside forces.

Over the years, I have gained enough experience to realize that it is much easier to portray characters that I understand and identify with. But it took me a long time to be so centered and evolved. To act is to live with your emotions and you can only do that if you understand your character well, said Grover.

So far, his philosophy of life seems to have worked in his favor. The second installment of Qubool Hai 2.0 is also in preparation.

Karan singh grover

Apparently, Grover got an idea of ​​how good this series was when his actor-wife gave him a thumbs up after watching the trailer for Qubool Hai: 2.0.

All human beings have a filter when they say things and they worry if their words will hurt the other person, but they don’t have this filter. She tells you things to your face, no matter how sensitive she is and [expletive] I am. This is my best review and when she liked the trailer I knew we had a winner in our hands. She was not wrong and I am happy, said Grover.

Did you know?

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu on the occasion of their wedding

Bipasha Basu doesn’t like working with her husband Karan Singh Grover. Apparently, she is overprotective of him and insists on his progress.

I love working with her, but she doesn’t really want to work with me. She says it’s because she’s like my protective dragon. She wants to be relaxed and stress free, Grover said with a laugh.

