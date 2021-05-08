Hollywood hires ‘rage trainers’ to tackle bully problem

They are all the rage.

Hollywood has come up with an unorthodox way to tackle the epidemic of industry-wide horrible bosses: hire rage coaches.

You say what’s okay and what’s not, Carole Kirschner, Writers Guild of Americas Showrunner Training Program Manager, told the Hollywood Reporter (THR) of the new anti-bullying initiative. She was recruited to train scribes who have never been managers on how to run a writers’ room without succumbing to creative megalomania.

Sadly, in recent times Tinseltown has been plagued by allegations of tyrannical leadership, notable examples of which have included accusations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, the alleged despotic conduct of Ellen DeGeneres on the set of her eponymous show, and producer Scott Rudin alleged “unbalanced” conduct this apparently includes clamping computers on employees he deems incompetent.

Meanwhile, a survey of the UK film and television industry found that 84% of employees had witnessed or experienced bullying or harassment, THR reported. The latter were twice as likely to want to leave the industry and faced a high probability of suffering from poor mental health.

People are leaving organizations now because of their bosses, not because of their salary and wages, observed executive coach Lacey Leone McLaughlin.

This alarming trend runs counter to other employment sectors, where the workplace culture appears to be improving, in part due to the influx of anti-bullying millennials into the workforce.

Many attribute to Hollywood nepotism an unprecedented explosion of TV scripts due to the plethora of streaming platforms. In turn, writers increasingly find themselves in managerial positions without any leadership experience, which can increase the risk of workplace bullying.

This is where rage coaching comes in.

To curb narcissistic tendencies, Kirschner said it’s important to establish early on what is and isn’t “tolerated,” the Tinseltown coach noting, “You don’t wait for a problem to happen. “

“Some people lack some of those empathy genes,” lamented Randy Spelling, who coaches Hollywood executives and is himself the son of late television producer Aaron Spelling. He stressed the importance of “body language, facial expressions, learning to assess what is going on with others. The anger management professional also teaches industry bigwigs to be calm and collected, rather than reactive.

Rage’s coaches come from a variety of backgrounds, including consultants and former CEOs, and include both insiders and outsiders in the entertainment industry. According to THR, top executive coaches can charge a flat rate ranging from $ 20,000 to $ 110,000 for six months.

Tinseltown seeks to use Rage Trainers to solve a bullying issue. Getty Images

Those who avoid coaching risk being canceled, experts say.

“A person looking to save face isn’t really interested in change,” said Mike Bayer, a former drug and alcohol counselor who now mentors “difficult” artists. “But the problem has improved because people are afraid of being canceled or losing their careers.

This is particularly notable, as social media has allowed watchdogs to expose industry bullies in ways that would not have been possible 20 years ago. Case in point: “Avengers” creator Joss Whedon faces accusations on Twitter of sexually harassing actors and engaging in “toxic” behavior on the set of his “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” series.

Bullies were OK in Hollywood, Kirschner said. “The sun is setting over them. Its long overdue, and I don’t think I was going to go back.

Of course, training entrepreneurs is not just about deterring bad behavior. Cynthia Oredugba, who offers group coaching to members of the Women in Animation organization, told THR that she frequently helps successful clients who feel unworthy of their position of power, an affliction that primarily affects minority clients and female.

“One of my clients got a very impressive position and experienced impostor syndrome,” said Oredugba, who became the first African-American woman to join William Morris as a trainee agent in the 1970s. She added, “So we worked on it, and it ended up really catapulting.

Business training as a whole is expected to grow into an $ 11.6 billion industry in 2021. However, it is primarily the entertainment sphere that calls for coaching.

“Rarely do I have a person in the automotive industry who says to me, I want to improve the automotive industry,” Coach McLaughlin said. “But [in media and entertainment], people tell me, I want to quit the industry better than I found it.