Falcon and the Winter Soldier VFX Reel shows Sam’s transformation into Captain America





Marvel Studios has just released a brand new VFX reel that shows Sam Wilson’s transformation into the new Captain America. One of the most impressive sequences of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is this first mission. Anthony Mackie’s character flies in tight spaces against enemies in flight suits and literal helicopters. Now it hasn’t really taken off, but the VFX team is selling the illusion in the featurette well. Well, that kind of aerial combat finds its way to the season finale as well. Sam Wilson does his best to introduce Captain America to the world while saving the RCMP board. The same kinds of amazing stuff makes these wings look real. Other little details also make you believe that the kind of stunts he performs are possible. It is breathtaking to see the illusion take hold. Watch the video above to see it all in action. Not that long ago, Mackie told Entertainment Tonight that his youngest sons didn’t know he was Captain America. So, maybe these effects are working a little too well for their own good. “My little ones, they looked at it, and we are all sitting in the living room. As I make my gourmet popcorn, and we eat the popcorn. They look at the screen, and they look at me, after the popcorn is gone, “he joked.” They say to themselves: “Daddy, this guy looks like you!” I said I know. The five-year-old says, “He looks like you too!” So the older two are like, can’t believe these guys don’t get it. But, they can’t understand that I’m on the TV and on the couch at the same time. The little one said, “You know daddy, you could be Captain America. I was like thanks, man, I appreciate it. “It’s funny because I watched all the episodes with my sons and their reactions were so funny. And I became a spectator, I became a member of the audience and I was able to let go and watch it with them. So it was a lot of fun. I had never had the experience of just sitting down and enjoying it as a parent, instead of being an actor on the show, ”he revealed. “I was expecting me to enjoy and love my overwhelming because I’m a half cup full guy.” Just because there is a boring person on the internet doesn’t mean that it doesn’t negate the millions of good people on the internet. I look at it this way. Did you like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stunts? Let us know in the comments!

