Mac Miller’s family denounces ‘exploitative’ biography | Entertainment





Mac Miller’s family have criticized an “exploitative” biography of the late star. Mac – real name Malcolm McCormick – died in September 2018 of an accidental overdose and his mother, Karen Meyers, is furious about Paul Cantor’s “ Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller ”, which is expected to release January 18. , 2022. Mac’s family said in a statement on Instagram: It has come to the attention of Mac Miller’s family and friends that a new book titled Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller by Paul Cantor has recently been released. made available for pre-order. This book is not licensed or endorsed by the Malcolmfriends family and was written by a writer who had no meaningful access to those closest to Malcolmfriends, his family and collaborators, etc. “In fact, the author of this book was made aware early on in the process of writing this book that Malcolm’s family and friends were not comfortable with him writing this. biography. Yet he chose to proceed against our polite insistence not to do so. A disservice to Malcom’s legacy by writing a book without legitimate primary sources. While we can’t speak definitively on the intention, we can’t help but think that the timing of its pre-order release is intended to capitalize on the interest in the recently announced Donna-Claire Chesmans’s Book of Mac with the hope that people will. confuse this book for Donnas who enjoys the support of the estate and includes in-depth interviews with people dear to Malcolm. What we can definitely say, however, is that Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life Of Mac Miller slated for a Jan. 18 release date, the eve of Malcolms’ birthday, is not accidental. With that in mind, we urge those who wish to support Malcolm and his legacy to refrain from purchasing this new book (sic). “ However, Cantor fired back, telling the New York Post Page Six: “I am a journalist with nearly twenty years of experience, having been fair and honest in my reporting on the biggest celebrities to people in every corner of life. My credibility is impeccable and I do not take his family’s claims lightly. “They were made aware of the book from its inception with the best of intentions, and they chose not to participate, which I respected. This book has been approached with love and care. And [Miller]His friends and relatives, as well as many people in the music industry, have spoken to me readily. I witnessed countless hours of long interviews, many of which were moving and revealing. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos