Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali created onscreen magic almost two decades ago with Devdas. But since then, they have never worked together in a movie. But sources say they were very close to being onscreen in multiple films. SLB had offered SRK both Bajirao mastani and Padmaavat but discussions failed. In fact, there were also rumors that the director wanted to cast Salman Khan and Shah Rukh together in Hum Dil From Chuke Sanam 2. It never materialized either. Then there was the Sahir Ludhianvi biopic that SLB was producing. So there were a few hiccups for the actor-director duo.

Now we hear that Bhansali is keen to put one of his romantic sagas back to the ground. While the director is putting together his web series Heera mandi, along with Sonakshi Sinha, who had also been in the works for years now, he approached SRK with another version of a screenplay he had written titled Izhaar.

An informed source Bollywood Hungama, “Izhaar was a movie that Bhansali wanted to do with SRK about four years ago. It’s a love story that revolves around this couple – an Indian and a Norwegian. It’s based on the real story of the guy who cycled to Norway for love. Bhansali wanted to adapt this into a script and reworked the script for the SRK persuel. Now we have to see if Shah Rukh turns it green this time around. “Or will it be yet another lack for both of them? Watch this space.

