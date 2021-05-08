Kannada Shankanada Aravind actor dies of Covid-19 at age 70

Veteran actor Shankanada Aravind succumbed to the novel coronavirus and breathed his last on Friday, May 7. He has been treated in a hospital in Bengaluru for the past ten days. He was 70 years old. Kannada’s film industry has lost more than a dozen actors and directors over the past two weeks.

SHANKANADA ARAVIND DEAD OF COVID-19

Shankanada Aravind contracted the virus 10 days ago and was admitted to a private hospital. However, on May 7, he complained of shortness of breath. Despite treatment, he succumbed to the disease.

Aravind lost his wife Rama in January of this year. The couple is survived by three children – daughters Manasa Holla, Prathana and son Abhishek.

SHANKANADA ARAVIND QUARRY

Some of Aravind’s popular films include Anubhava, Aguntaka, Bettada Hoovu, Shankanda, Gnana Gange, etc. The actor shared great camaraderie with the late actor Kashinath.

In the movie Kannada Shankanada, Aravind played the role of conch blower, which catapulted him to fame. He attached “Shankanada” to his name after the success of the film. Likewise, he was also appreciated for his performance in Bettada Hoovu, in which he starred alongside a young Puneeth Rajkumar.

Shankanada Aravind mostly played comedy roles. He has also acted as a supporting artist in over 200 films during his career.

