Jupiter’s inherited fan tendencies don’t know what to make of Netflix’s latest offering
Jupiter’s legacy has arrived and is currently dominating the conversation on social media. The latest series to debut on Netflix on Friday gained enough traction on Twitter to become a trending topic in the United States as bingers discussed whether or not they liked the show. Most of the feedback is generally positive among the masses, although the series boasts a 36 percent “Rotten” rating on Rotten tomatoes.
The story – an adaptation of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s famous comic book series – stars Sheldon Sampson / The Utopian (Josh Duhamel) and his family as they navigate a world filled with superheroes and bad guys.
“Cut to nine years later, and he’s a guy who’s now run the show for so long and, carries the responsibility and the expectation, and the regret. You just, you can feel it on him,” Duhamel said. at ComicBook. com of its role. “And you know he’s a guy who questions some of the ways he’s done it, and did they really affect the change? And so for me the most fun to play was figuring out why, at the beginning , we go and why did they follow him? And then it’s like, why are they still following him? And what does he have to do to kind of regain that confidence and that ability to lead. “
Solid
Jupiter’s legacy was strong.
Made me wish I hadn’t stopped buying the comics.
– Captain Marvel-ology! (@CaptMarvelology) May 7, 2021
Quitely is
Netflix is wild. “What if we take this ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ comic whose only attraction is the artist drawing the story, and adapt it into a medium where the main thing lost in translation is …
– little Steve Morris (@stevewmorris) May 6, 2021
Edna says
Edna Mode just watched the first episode of Jupiter’s Legacy and has some tips. pic.twitter.com/rt0EyZ0z5v
– 🅰🅶🅴🅽🆃 🅾🅵 🅰🆅🅴🆁🅰🅶🅴🅽🅴🆂🆂 (@Oxymoronic_Ian) May 7, 2021
Old man Logan
Dude, the guy they made to play Walter Sampson in Jupiter’s Legacy looks EXACTLY like old man Logan in his current makeup
– Matt (@Matt_FOS) May 7, 2021
Jupiter’s legacy is now streaming on Netflix.
