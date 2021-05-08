Billie Piper rules out full-time return to Doctor Who | Entertainment





Billie Piper is uncomfortable with the responsibility of returning to Doctor Who. The I Hate star Suzie has made several appearances on the show since leaving her role as Rose Tyler in 2006, including a three-episode stint in 2008 and portraying a character known as ‘The Moment’ ‘, a version of Rose, in the 50th anniversary special’ Doctor’s Day ‘in 2013. However, Billie ruled out a full-time return as Rose – who was a companion to Ninth Doctor Christopher Eccleston and Tenth Doctor David Tennant – due to the pressure of being the face of a program beloved by viewers of. all ages. Speaking to Total Film magazine, she said: I couldn’t. It’s so much work! It’s the face of a family show and it’s a lot of responsibilities I’m not comfortable with. As speculation rises that Jodie Whittaker is set to quit the title role after the next series, Billie would love to see The Crown actress Helena Bonham Carter take over as Doctor. When asked who should be next in the role, she replied: Oh I know who! Helena Bonham Carter. She just has this crazy energy. Shes a glowing powerhouse. Meanwhile, Billie and collaborator Lucy Prebble are getting ready to start work on a second series of I Hate Suzie, but she admitted it took them a while to figure out what they wanted to do in the new episodes. . She said: We haven’t solved the problem yet. We think we have a good idea. It took us a while to get there.

