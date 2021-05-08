Bollywood’s famous saas-bahu jodis

The Bollywood lead actress might have some horrible, kinky stepmoms onscreen, but in their real life it’s a whole different scene. Offscreen, the film tour has given us some of the most magnificent and powerful sasu maas.

Not only do they share an amazing bond with each other, but they are often seen standing behind them.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day today, let’s take a look at some saas-bahu jodis from Bollywood:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore

Kareena shares a beautiful bond with the veteran actress. In one of her recent interviews, when Kareena was asked about Sharmila Tagore, she had said, “The whole world knows that my stepmom, whom I am fortunate enough to call my stepmother, is the one of the most elegant of the most graceful women to have walked the earth so to speak. ”

She had said that Tagore was not only always there for her children but also for her grandchildren and her daughter-in-law. They are probably the hottest saas-bahu jodi in the film industry. When these two ladies go out together, royalty is the only word that will come to mind.

Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood beauties – Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan share a great bond with each other. They are often seen enjoying each other’s company.