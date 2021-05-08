Tom Bergeron opens up about Dancing with the Stars release, welcoming Hollywood Museum Squares: ‘Never Say Never’

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Bergeron is back in the game.

The beloved TV host teams up with several stars to “The places of the Hollywood museum”, where fans of the beloved game show can watch new videos on demand. Each show features a special greeting from legendary “Hollywood Squares” host Peter Marshall and is hosted by Bergeron as well as John Davidson, Marc Summers, Patt Finn and Bruce Vilanch.

Some of the many celebrities taking part in this special include Gilbert Gottfried, Loni Anderson, Jerry Mathers, Alison Arngrim and Rich Little to name a few. The product will benefit The Hollywood Museum, which kept workers employed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in July, fans were stunned when ABC announced that Bergeron and Erin Andrews, hosts of “Dancing with the Stars,” were leaving the show. The 66-year-old has hosted since his inception in 2005. However, he’s ready for the next dance in his decades-long career.

Bergeron spoke to Fox News about his reunion with Andrews, 43, whether they would work together again on a new show as well as his memories of ‘Hollywood Squares’.

Fox News: There was a surge of support from the people you missed already after your relationship with “Dancing with the Stars” ended. How surprised were you that you had such an impact on so many lives?

Tom Bergeron: It was great. I said to someone, “It was like praising without the annoying business of dying.” It’s always better if you can still be there to enjoy it. *Laughs*.

Fox News: You recently reunited with Erin Andrews. How was it?

Bergeron: It was just a few weeks ago. Were good friends, so we had been in touch quite often during the pandemic, either by phone or text. And that was just the first time we could hug and then have a meal together. But she is a good friend, and it is one of the lasting friendships that I will draw from this experience.

Fox News: Is there a chance you might team up again for a completely different project?

Bergeron: Well you never say never. There is nothing on screen at the moment, but I would definitely be willing to think about it in the future. We are getting along very well. We have the same sense of humor. I never like to close the door to anything.

Fox News: What is your secret behind your lasting success?

Bergeron: Luck. I mean, I really got really lucky with “Hollywood Squares” and the dance show and stuff. I love to be a team player. I love bringing my own personality into a format and seeing how well I can bounce back from the restrictions of the format.

I think it helps whether you’re a host or producer or whatever your role is, if you treat it like a team sport and we’re all working towards the same goal. I think it helps. I think it just helps create a better working environment. And hopefully, that helps ensure a bit of longevity for the format.

Fox News: What is it like to be a part of “The Hollywood Museum Squares”?

Bergeron: Well I just thought that was a wonderful idea. And I didn’t even have to leave the house to do it! But it was fantastic that so many great people like Peter Marshall were involved as well.

Fox News: Who were you most looking forward to seeing?

Bergeron: It was so great to see Bruce Vilanch again. Lindsay Wagner also did my version. Rich little. Gilbert Gottfried wasn’t with me on my particular show, but it was great to see him too. So it was a lot of fun. It was like a little social distance meeting for a few of us.

Fox News: You hosted the “Hollywood Squares” from 1998 to 2004. What memory makes you smile from this experience?

Bergeron: Oddly enough, the first thing that came to my mind had nothing to do with the actual recording of the show. It had to do with the lunch break. And as we would, we would tap three shows in the morning and then stop for lunch. And then we would do the Thursday and Friday afternoon show.

During the years I did it with Whoopi [Goldberg], the first four years, she made sure we had a great lunch of Wolfgang Puck and Spago and all that. But we also had video games next to where we had lunch. And there was this video game called “Hydro Thunder” that I got really good at. And I beat Venus and Serena Williams back to back. And they said, “Do you want to play tennis?” I said, “No, I’m fine. It’s fine.” *Laughs*

Fox News: Well, not many can say that they beat Venus and Serena over anything.

Bergeron: That’s right. But they both came down to my “Hydro Thunder” skill set.

Fox News: “The Hollywood Museum Squares” supports the Hollywood Museum. Did you know him?

Bergeron: I have to say that I was among those who were not so familiar before doing this. But for those who love TV and movie history, I can’t wait to go in person because I’ve never been. But it’s just a great collecting place for all of those wonderful keepsakes. They were also successful in keeping everyone on staff during the pandemic. So I hope this small business will be a great way to help raise funds and help cover some of the costs they incurred during COVID.

Fox News: From your time on “Hollywood Squares”, when you were host, which guest surprised you the most and why?

Bergeron: I don’t know if it was a surprise, but the guest I thought was comedy gold every time he was there was Gilbert Gottfried. Absolutely, you knew you were going to get great things from Gilbert. But as for being surprised, I don’t know if anyone really surprised me that much. But there are certainly some that tickled me more than others.

Fox News: Gilbert Gottfried reportedly made it very difficult to keep a straight face during filming.

Bergeron: Oh yes. For the first four years Whoopi was one of the executive producers with Moffitt / Lee, then Henry Winkler and Michael Levitt took over for the last two years. Over the past two years, we have paid many tributes to the history of game show. And my favorite of those was the week of shows we recorded, where Peter Marshall was the centerpiece. And he agreed to change places at some point so that I could watch him host in person. And I went to the central plaza so it was fun.

Fox News: What stood out to you when you watched it animate?

Bergeron: We became friends, which is one of the real pleasures of my life and my career. And like I told him when he made our version, I said, “You can only be a virgin once.” Thus, the original “Hollywood Squares” will always be the benchmark. We made our version, John [Davidson] made his version. And I think we’ve done respectable versions during our own terms, but the real gold standard is the original, with Peter at the helm.

Fox News: As for today’s game shows, what would you like to see more of?

Bergeron: I’m not a big game show watcher, to be honest with you. So I don’t know if I have a particular desire for anything. I mean, I love to do it, I love to host it. And there are formats that, I think, like “Hollywood Squares”, if someone knocks on my door and says, “Hey, do you want to bring this back?” I would probably be interested. But I’m not much of a game show, weirdly, and neither do I have a particular craving for anything that they don’t already do.

Fox News: Well then maybe that’s an idea. Maybe we need to make a game show for those who don’t regularly watch game shows.

Bergeron: * Laughs * Who doesn’t watch game shows. I was on “Celebrity Jeopardy” once, and I just did it horribly, until we got to the entertainment stuff. And I remember saying at one point, “Alex, my buzzer isn’t working.” And he had this wonderful dry sense of humor. And he just said, “Yeah, Tom, we hear that a lot.”

Fox News: What do you think about the “Hollywood Squares” that have created such a lasting fan base over the years?

Bergeron: I will answer in two ways. First, I’m surprised no one brought it back. I mean, they did “Hip Hop Squares” and other kinds of variations, but I’m surprised nobody brought back “Hollywood Squares”. But for those who will fondly remember it, I just think number one was really funny at its best. And it’s tic-tac-toe, it’s not going to tire your brain too much. I mean, it’s like celebrity ladies. I mean, it’s really basic. So you can sit back and have fun with it.

Fox News: What do you hope “Hollywood Squares” fans will get from this special performance?

Bergeron: Anyone who has fond memories of any version of the series are bound to be tickled by this. And I think if the one I recorded is any indication of how the others went, everyone was having fun. It was a great time and just a little silly fun, and it raises money for a great cause, to run the Hollywood Museum.