Bollywood and cricket celebrities on social media about Covid response

Text size:

A-

A +

New Delhi: As Bollywood and the cricket fraternity have criticized each other from social media and other circles for its relative silence on India’s Covid crisis, big names such as cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, have stepped up to help relief efforts.

Kohli and Sharma Friday started a fundraiser on Ketto and made an initial donation of Rs 2 crore. Previously, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is now based in the United States, started a fundraiser. This as people on social media have chatted with celebrities in general about leaving for vacations like the Maldives whenever a crisis strikes.

Everyone goes to Maldives and I can’t even go to my college, wtf bro !!!#Maldives – Shubham Danny (@iDonnUnderstand) November 23, 2020

Conversations between rich people on the Maldives pic.twitter.com/KPcxmbVFGv – Danish Sait (anishDanishSait) November 23, 2020

The efforts came as celebrities faced criticism, like recently like this week, about their contribution as India grapples with the second wave of Covid-19 which has seen a record number of daily cases and deaths. Scathing headlines that read ‘India is on fire but celebrities remain silent‘have been splashed on some news sites.

Following this, stars like Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna and Farhan Akhtar, besides Kohli, Sharma and Chopra, started fundraising or made donations and expressed their solidarity. In many cases, celebrities would have stepped up their efforts on the advice of their media managers.

Also read: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Axar Patel: List of Bollywood Actors, Sports Stars Who Got Covid

In the first line

However, not all celebrities have avoided the problem. Actor Sonu Sood won many hearts last year helping migrants during last year’s lockdown. He also helped organize air ambulances, injections and oxygen even aftercontracting the disease itself in April.

Salman Khan has relaunched his campaign since last year and has distributed food kits in Mumbai to frontline workers.

Kannada actor Arjun Gowda has become a ambulance driver while singer Mohit Chouhan searched for and fed stray dogs, an initiative he launched last year in Delhi.

The fundraising bandwagon

Proceeds from Kohli-Sharma’s fundraising on Ketto will go to ACT Grantsthat tackles the problem of oxygen scarcity. The celebrity couple’s Rs 2 crore donation is part of the Rs 7 crore target.

However, several pointed out how the amount was a pittance for the couple compared to their net value. As of January 2021, Anushka Sharma had a reported net worth of Rs 350 crore while Virat Kohli’s net worth was Rs 900 crore.

Bhahiya 100 crore mil ke kamane wale bas 2 Cr donnate kar rhe hain .. – I have bharat (@ 123_meeta) May 7, 2021

You got a thousand crore, at least give the money.

Like the Australian cricketer! – Sunny Mehta (@SunnyMehtaINC) May 7, 2021

Other cricketers such as Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Krunal Pandya also announced donations while the IPL was still underway. Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins also donated $ 50,000, which he said would go to the PM CARES fund, but then directed to UNICEF.

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar given 100 oxygen concentrators.

Farhan Akhtar’s production company donate to a number of NGOs working on the front lines, although the amount has not been made public.

‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs crore to the charity Mission Oxygen at the end of April. Tendulkar, who contracted Covid in March, had also pledged to donate plasma.

Tendulkar, who was an MP for Rajya Sabha, had previously been criticized for not doing much or speaking out about the crisis.

Sachin Tendulkar suffered a tennis elbow injury. Sad to know it affected the spine – Joy (@Joydas) February 3, 2021

Where are the others

Bollywood ‘King Khan’ Shah Rukh Khan has also drawn criticism from some. Some called him for not expressing solidarity with New Delhi, his hometown, which has been a heavy burden in the Covid region in the country and has witnessed a particularly bad turn of the second wave.

Khan, however, seemed busy with his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Since the IPL tournament was canceled, Khan hasn’t said anything. Meanwhile, other teams such as the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have donated for Covid relief efforts. The Kolkata Knight Riders have yet to announce any donations.

https://twitter.com/ drmfirdosi / status / 1386037618962481153? S = 19

Other Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and Sara Ali Khan have made headlines on their flights to the Maldives amid the pandemic.

While Bhatt was collaboration with journalist Faye D’Souza To amplify the details of Covid resources, there have yet to be reports of any significant donations made by these celebrities in 2021.

Also read: Not Only Ultra Rich Indians Who Can Afford Private Jet Flee As Covid Cases Rise

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram