‘American Idol’ is more than beating a Hollywood competition

“American Idol” has always been a weird anomaly, perhaps because my first impression was that it seemed to be facilitated in a way that, more or less, robs an artist of integrity.

Let me explain.

I grew up at a time when bands and singers made their fame by doing hard work, playing in clubs, fighting poverty and taking the time to sculpt their genius. By the time they get their shot, they’re a well-oiled, war-torn machine ready to take on the world.

In other words, “succeeding” really meant something and was a testament to years of hard work, trying and failing, while still staying focused on chasing a seemingly impossible dream. At least that’s the feeling I got growing up watching “Behind the Music” on VH1. True fame during this era was usually the product of a true underdog story, made of sweat, blood and tears, at least most of the time.

When the first season of “American Idol” premiered in 2000, I was among the crowd, who rallied around the concept. It seemed like Hollywood was finding a way to disrupt the organic process of becoming a global star, undoing the enormous trials and obstacles that so many great artists had to endure before achieving their breakthrough.

Back then, the term “sellout” was still synonymous with game show-like endeavors, as if artistic growth and overcoming adversity didn’t matter, as long as you look and sound great. . After that you are nothing but yesterday’s news coming next year and next season.

And it wasn’t just the good guys who could carry a song that got the big promos.

There was also the series of “quirks” that ran through the auditions at the time, which were “Idol” staples and arguably got more press than those who really deserved it. Anyone know what happened to William Hung?

Although exploitation for money has been the modus operandi of most reality TV shows, “American Idol” has proven, for more than two decades at this point, to produce lasting and meaningful fruits of the labor. candidates, even if they did not come. the winner at the end.

“American Idol” has been a historic platform for some, like first season winner Kelly Clarkson, as well as for others like Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert, to name a few. It was also a lesson from the old adage that ‘winning isn’t everything’, as some former contestants went on to have very successful careers, possibly because a show like ‘Idol’ gave them the exposure they had. they need.

There was once I saw a production of Monty Python’s “Spamalot” on Broadway in New York City that starred former “Idol” student Clay Aiken playing “the brave and courageous Sir Robin” among others. roles. It probably wouldn’t have happened without the fact that he was once an “Idol” favorite.

There was also the moment in 2012 when I got to see Lambert perform as Queen’s new singer live at the Hammersmith in London, shortly after I got the gig for the first time. In my experience of attending live performances, Queen with Adam Lambert at the Hammersmith in 2012 was one of the greatest concert memories of my life.

But that’s another story, believe me.

Recalling such memories, I realized, went completely against my initial impression of what I thought “American Idol” represented, and more importantly, the opportunities it offers candidates. Ihas beenin my mid teens at the time, the show picked up steam, so you can’t fault my judgment too much. Our teenage years areit’s often time to declare that we know everything about how the world works.

Just kidding, sure, but you were 13 once. You understand.

Since that time, we haven’t had one, but three people from our beautiful city made their way onto the “Idol” stage, which played a big part in my outpouring of judgment for what the show stands for.

Sure, there’s the Hollywood character, the bright lights, and the promise of fame that come with any “American Idol” season, but it’s different once you’ve experienced what it’s like to know someone in. series. You realize it’s not about quick exploitation and fame, it’s about giving anyone in America a chance and sometimes the best success stories come from ordinary people.

In a way, “American Idol” retains the kind of integrity that has been lost over the past two decades, and it has never been more evident than when Columbia’s Cassandra Coleman made her way into the series this past. year.

Coleman, or “Cassie” as we all know her, was definitely atypical of the supposed “Hollywood guy.” Yet her journey, which ultimately ranked her in the Top 10, has been one of humility and personal growth, which I think a lot of people responded to throughout the show’s 21st season.

It has also served as a positive jolt to bring the community together in a way they haven’t seen since COVID-119 arrived on our doorstep last year. At least that’s how I felt every week watching the show, usually in places like Asgard Brewing Co. and being rallying Cassie over to the next round, among other things. It was a unifying experience that we had all missed for too long.

It was also a pleasure to see thousands of other people around the world, who have become fans of Cassie online, often saying things like “She’s such a breath of fresh air, so pure and humble.” One of my favorite moments of the season was during her audition, and I saw Judge Luke Bryan’s reaction when Cassie revealed she was from Columbia, Tennessee, a stone’s throw from her neck of the wood.

As much as we all wished Cassie would make it to the end, making the Top 10 is a victory in itself, let alone taking a trip to Disney World and meeting John Stamos. Going this far means that she has the opportunity to enjoy the experience and really follow it, like so many others have done before her. Whether it’s making an album, singing on Broadway, or going on tour, the opportunity is there for her. Being on “Idol” allowed her to build a good fan base, while also discovering the kind of confidence as a performer that she didn’t know she had.

Sometimes this is the biggest hurdle a person can overcome before they can really gain momentum, just by believing in themselves. I’m just excited to see what comes next for the 24-year-old, which I’m sure is a sentiment shared by everyone who has watched, voted and followed her journey over the past two months.

If I know Columbia, I’m sure his hometown will be welcome in stores when he returns. Hope all the love and support is enough to make her feel like a real winner, like the idol we always knew she was when she took this stage every week and blew us away with the kind of talent this city can produce.

Jay Powell is a reporter for The Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.