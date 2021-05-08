Connect with us

Abhinav Shukla is happy that actress-wife Rubina Dilaik is not part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; Here’s why!

After impressing fans with his authentic acting on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla is ready to give viewers a glimpse of his adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor was recently spotted at the airport with other co-applicants as they left for Cape Town, South Africa, to film the series. In a recent interview with HT, Silsila Badalte actor Rishton Ka opened up about his participation and also revealed why he was happy his wife-actress Rubina Dilaik was not a part of the based reality TV show. waterfalls.

Many of you should be aware, if you follow the actor’s Instagram account, that he is quite an adventurous person. He had also shared some trekking photos on his social networks. Asked about his participation in KKK 11, the actor said, “why not?” He said he loved the thrill and the excitement.

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik

However, he said he had not prepared for the show due to the pandemic. Abhinav said: “I’ve been home for five to six days and before that the lockdown was in effect. Gyms and everything else were closed. Rubina tested COVID-positive six to seven days ago, and there is a lot of suffering all over the country because of the pandemic. So there has been no preparation as such. “

Abhinav and Rubina are support systems for each other, which we have witnessed Great leader. However, the actor only goes for KKK 11. He said he was happy that Rubina was not one of them.

Explaining much the same thing, he said, “It’s harder to do this with someone you love because if they are going through some kind of problem, it bothers you even more. I am happy to do this one alone. I would have been worried about Rubi if she’d been on the show doing the chores and scared. “

When asked if he had any reservations about the set HAHAHA during the pandemic he said it was a difficult time for everyone and he is thankful that God is working. He added that he convinced himself by saying that what they are doing is finally going to entertain people, ease the pain a bit.

