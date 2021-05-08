Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will reopen on May 15 | Business





VALENCIA, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 7, 2021 – Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, located next to Six Flags Magic Mountain, has announced plans to reopen the park to members and pass holders on May 15 and 16, and to the general public on May 22, 2021. In accordance with water park reopening guidelines across states and counties, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will operate at reduced attendance levels using the company’s new reservation system. The water park will also make use of the extensive safety measures employed at Six Flags Magic Mountain, including several new advanced technological systems to protect guests and employees. The plan, developed in consultation with infectious disease experts, sets standards for the execution of hygiene and social distancing protocols at the highest level. These procedures will be adjusted as necessary to ensure compliance with state and county recommendations. This press release contains multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005543/en/ Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Water Park, located next to Six Flags Magic Mountain, will reopen on May 15, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire) As warmer temperatures return this year, we’re excited to provide guests with a safe outdoor environment for fun in the sun, said Six Flags Magic Mountain & Hurricane Harbor Park President Don McCoy. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is a great place to enjoy some of Southern California’s most thrilling toboggan rides with friends and family. The park reopening date is subject to change based on local, state and federal guidelines related to COVID-19. Detailed reopening plans include: Fleet reservation system to control capacity Six Flags Hurricane Harbor has set participation caps that are in line with current state guidelines to allow for good social distancing. All members, Season Pass holders and all guests with a day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Customers who require day tickets will be able to book during the purchase process. Protocols for the safe operation of amusement rides Easy to identify distance markers have been added in all waterslide lines;

The handrails will be regularly disinfected throughout the day; and

Masks must remain on except when experiencing a water slide or water attraction. Health screening for guests and team members Non-contact infrared thermal imaging will be used to monitor the temperature of guests and employees prior to entry;

Advanced security screening technology will allow contactless bag checks;

Individuals will be required to recognize and adhere to company health policies, which prohibit entry to the park if guests have recently been exposed or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19;

As per CDC guidelines, all guests over the age of two and team members will be required to wear face masks covering nose and mouth throughout their visit / workday (exceptions apply in swimming pools and water park attractions); and

Disposable masks will be available in customer relationships and reusable masks will be available for purchase at retail stores in the park. Strictly enforced social distancing Easy-to-identify distance markers have been added at all park entrances, washrooms, retail outlets, and lines for slides and restaurants; and

The dining rooms have been adjusted to allow sufficient space between the seating areas; Extensive disinfection and disinfection protocols Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been set up;

Increased disinfection and disinfection of high contact points including all public seats, table tops, counters, handrails, doors, lounge chairs, life jackets, tubes, rafts and trash cans will occur frequently;

Washroom staff will be available to frequently disinfect each stall and sink;

Several alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park; and

All work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected. Preparation and serving of disinfected food Modified menus and the implementation of mobile food ordering will facilitate contactless transactions;

Condiments, self-service cutlery and napkins will be provided to guests with their meals as needed; and

Attendants will serve drinks and guests will receive refillable drink bottle refills in a paper cup each time they fill up. Commercial grade cleaning equipment and supplies All employees will receive action kits for team members which will include: two reusable face masks, safety glasses and disposable gloves;

Low pressure backpack sprayers will be used to disinfect large areas;

Plentiful supplies of sanitizers and disinfectants will be available;

Microfiber cloths will be used to disinfect surfaces; and

Queue supplies, fences and tents will be in place to promote safe social distancing. Multi-level communication with guests and team members Front-line team members will undergo extensive training on COVID-19;

Safety messages and reminders will be communicated on the Six Flags website, in bulletins and in park announcements;

Distance markers and physical distance indicators will be in place; and

Safety information signs will be posted throughout the park. About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest water park operator in North America, with 27 parks in the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of customers with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information visit www.sixflags.com. About Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, a 22-acre water park located next to Six Flags Magic Mountain, offers over 1.5 million gallons of water in a tropical-themed paradise. Enjoy two of Southern California’s tallest fully enclosed speed slides, a relaxing 1,300-foot river cruise, wave pool, interactive lagoon, and children’s play area . The park operates seasonally from May to September. Follow us on twitter @sfmagicmontagne #hurricaneharbor Like us on facebook @sixflagsmagicmountain #hurricaneharbor Follow us on Instagram @sixflagsmagicmountain #hurricaneharbor View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005543/en/ CONTACT: Jerry Certonio Alex French [email protected] KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEN’S THEME PARKS FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT HOLIDAYS OTHER TRAVEL CONSUMER ACCOMMODATION DESTINATIONS TRAVEL TEENS CHILDREN WOMEN SOURCE: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 05/07/2021 14:26 / DISC: 05/07/2021 14:26 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005543/en

