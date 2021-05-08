Regal Hollywood 10 to reopen in a new cinematic landscape | Life

The classic vocal chorus from the movie trailer used to begin, Into a World …
In the case of the Regal Hollywood 10s reopening on Friday, May 14, it would look something like: In a world where almost all new movies are streamed, can a cinema survive?
This is the question that preoccupies local moviegoers as St. Joseph’s latest cinema opens for the first time since October 2020.
It’s so hard to tell what’s going to happen, said Bob Shultz, host of the Friends of St. Joseph’s Public Libraries Front Row film series. Hopefully there are enough products out there moving in the early stages that they’re going to be able to keep the theater going from a business standpoint.
The temporary shutdown of the Regal Hollywood 10s marked the first time in a long time that St. Joseph has gone without a cinema. Shultz said it was a tough thing to put up with for what he considers a movie city.
Because I’m talking about movies … People always want to tell me about their experiences growing up in movies, and, Oh, I saw that here, and, we had so many different theaters. The people of this city really love the cinema and we need it. I mean, right now it’s the only game in town. And it’s such a pleasure to have them back and bring people back to the movie wonder.
The movie experience at Regal Hollywood 10 will be different in a number of ways.
In a press release, Regal said moviegoers will be required to wear a face mask anywhere in the theater, including the lobby, washrooms or auditorium. The theater will provide masks to customers who do not have them. Masks can only be removed while eating and drinking while sitting in an auditorium.
For those who refuse to wear a mask, the channel noted: When socially unacceptable behavior is observed, including not wearing a mask, this will be discussed with the customer.
Beyond security measures, the question of new releases and what will bring people back to the theater remains unanswered.
Travis Grossman, executive director of the Atchison Theater, which runs the four-screen Fox Theater in Atchison, Kansas, said Godzilla Vs. Kong was a huge success, attendance there was spotty.
We got a bit of a taste for success there and then the supply line shriveled up again. So we just dug in here, he said.
Part of the disappointment is the deal WarnerMedia made with HBO Max in 2021, releasing blockbuster movies like Mortal Kombat and the next Space Jam sequel simultaneously in theaters and on its streaming app. In addition, other streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video have also brought movies with planned theatrical tours to their platforms.
Russ Rushing, a native of St. Joseph and co-host of the Dunestone Redemption movie podcast, said that while he adores the theatrical experience, the convenience of streaming and video-on-demand services cannot be denied.
I will not lie to you. It’s hard for me not to watch this movie on the day it is released and to plan an outing to see this same movie in the theater, even though I know it’s not the same experience, he said. declared.
While that convenience may be true now, there is some evidence to suggest that movie studios want to salvage cigarette butts from theater seats. The deal between HBO Maxs and WarnerMedia will expire in 2022, which means their films will become theatrical exclusive again. Postponed films like Disneys Cruella and Black Widow and the sequel to Fast and Furious F9 are slated for release this summer.
Grossman said that while things are slowing down now, with films like the Saw Spiral and Cruella spin-off on the horizon, he expects a wealth of content in the months to come.
We should have some wind in our sail (end of May). But I think that throughout the summer, they have so many films saved, that I will have to refuse new content … There are a lot of weekends four or five films coming out. And you know, those big houses are probably going to eat him up.
That said, there is no doubt in Grossmans’ mind that the cinematic experience has changed during the pandemic and theaters will need to respond.
We just have to keep improving the quality. To us, its customer service and comfortable seating and staff seem to just live up to the friendliness. We need to give them an experience that they cannot have at home, he said.
While Shultz and Rushing didn’t return to their usual monthly theater tour ritual, they said they couldn’t wait to sit back in the dark with a big bag of popcorn to share an experience with d ‘others like them.
When we walk past Regal Hollywood, (my son) Bob reminds us of Oh, we saw Toy Story 4 there or we saw Paddington 2 there. He doesn’t quite understand why we can’t go back. Like, it’s just closed now. But its opening went up. We can’t wait to come back, he said.