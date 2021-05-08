Entertainment
The Regal Massillon cinema should reopen on May 14
The MASSILLONTheRegal movie theater is slated to reopen this month after being closed for more than a year.
According to the Massillon Regal website, the theater at 175 Cherry Road NW is scheduled to open on May 14.
A company spokesperson said the date was not set, adding that things are changing day by day because of COVID-19. The company hopes to have more details next week.
Officials have announced plans to reopen several locations in northeast Ohio, including Massillon, Regal Interstate Park in Green, and Regal Montrose Movie in Fairlawn this month.
Just two months after starting to reopen theaters across the country, the theater chain closed all of its more than 500 theaters on October 8 citing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials said the closures were temporary.
Massillon’s 12-screen theater closed last March when Governor Mike DeWine issued a stay-at-home order as the virus began to take hold in the United States and remained closed.
The city’s director of economic development, Dave Maley, hailed the news.
He overheard residents asking for information on when the theater would open for business as well as others fearing it would never reproduce films again.
“I think we’re excited to get them back and open them,” Maley said. “It’s an opportunity for people to come out and get back to normal.”
People have missed seeing movies on the big screen and they want to relive that, he said.
Officials worked to expand entertainment options when visiting downtown Massillon.
“We try to create that atmosphere and get people to come downtown. The theater is an important part of it, ”he said.
The return of the theater also gives local restaurants a boost, he said.
Dinner and cinema go hand in hand.
“It grows the cake. The more we can go downtown to be active the better. They can come to dinner and go to the movies or have a drink,” Maley said.
Regal Cinemas has started a gradual reopening with a limited number of theaters opening April 2 for “Godzilla vs. Kong,” with more opening later that month.
In a video, officials said the theaters would reopen with limited seating capacity and small groups to allow for social distancing and respect for local and regional mandates.
Guests and employees will be required to wear masks. Guests can only remove their masks inside the theater if they are eating or drinking.
Wall disinfectants have been placed at the entrance and other key areas of the facility.
Employees will undergo daily screenings. Public areas will be cleaned frequently and continuously throughout the day and theaters will be disinfected after each movie.
Guests can use the theater app to purchase tickets, reserve seats, and now order concessions to enable a contactless tour.
Cinemark Tinseltown USA, a state-of-the-art 17-screen theater on the Strip, reopened in July. The Cinemark Movie Bistro has also opened.
The Lynn Drive In in Strasbourg showed films last season and opened its doors a few weeks ago.
Contact Amy at 330-775-1135 or [email protected]
On Twitter: @aknappINDE
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]