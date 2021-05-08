The Regal Massillon cinema should reopen on May 14

The MASSILLONTheRegal movie theater is slated to reopen this month after being closed for more than a year.

According to the Massillon Regal website, the theater at 175 Cherry Road NW is scheduled to open on May 14.

A company spokesperson said the date was not set, adding that things are changing day by day because of COVID-19. The company hopes to have more details next week.

Officials have announced plans to reopen several locations in northeast Ohio, including Massillon, Regal Interstate Park in Green, and Regal Montrose Movie in Fairlawn this month.

Just two months after starting to reopen theaters across the country, the theater chain closed all of its more than 500 theaters on October 8 citing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the closures were temporary.

Massillon’s 12-screen theater closed last March when Governor Mike DeWine issued a stay-at-home order as the virus began to take hold in the United States and remained closed.

The city’s director of economic development, Dave Maley, hailed the news.

He overheard residents asking for information on when the theater would open for business as well as others fearing it would never reproduce films again.

“I think we’re excited to get them back and open them,” Maley said. “It’s an opportunity for people to come out and get back to normal.”

People have missed seeing movies on the big screen and they want to relive that, he said.

Officials worked to expand entertainment options when visiting downtown Massillon.

“We try to create that atmosphere and get people to come downtown. The theater is an important part of it, ”he said.

The return of the theater also gives local restaurants a boost, he said.

Dinner and cinema go hand in hand.

“It grows the cake. The more we can go downtown to be active the better. They can come to dinner and go to the movies or have a drink,” Maley said.

Regal Cinemas has started a gradual reopening with a limited number of theaters opening April 2 for “Godzilla vs. Kong,” with more opening later that month.

In a video, officials said the theaters would reopen with limited seating capacity and small groups to allow for social distancing and respect for local and regional mandates.

Guests and employees will be required to wear masks. Guests can only remove their masks inside the theater if they are eating or drinking.

Wall disinfectants have been placed at the entrance and other key areas of the facility.

Employees will undergo daily screenings. Public areas will be cleaned frequently and continuously throughout the day and theaters will be disinfected after each movie.

Guests can use the theater app to purchase tickets, reserve seats, and now order concessions to enable a contactless tour.

Cinemark Tinseltown USA, a state-of-the-art 17-screen theater on the Strip, reopened in July. The Cinemark Movie Bistro has also opened.

The Lynn Drive In in Strasbourg showed films last season and opened its doors a few weeks ago.

