The animated series is the best form of entertainment! – a daily film





An animated series usually involves many animated works related to each other. The episodes of a series involve the same main characters, some supporting characters, and the base theme. A miniseries is an animated series with a set number of episodes. Some series do not have a final end. Thus, the number of episodes is not predetermined. The animated series can be viewed on the Internet, in cinemas, on television, etc. The animated series is available in a wide range of genres. This is why it can be enjoyed by toddlers, children, teens and adults. Animated television series Animated series are most often watched on television. These are usually broadcast on a daily or weekly basis and have a defined time slot. Some are weekly playoffs, while others are weekend playoffs. The duration of the episodes is approximately 30 minutes or less (in case of intermediate commercials). Some series also make short 10-11 minute clips and stitch them together to fill the time slot. Previously, animated TV series like cartoons were mostly based on comedy. Nowadays, they are available in several genres. Animated series distribution networks Some of the current TV networks showing animated series are: Little pop

Pop

PBS children

CBBC

CBeebies

CITV

Universal children

Teletoon

Cartoonito

Boomerang

DIY Network

Disney junior

Disney xd

disney channel

Nicktoons

Nick Jr.

Nickelodeon

Discovery family

Cartoon Network

Tooniverse

Children’s station

AT-X

Tokyo TV

Adult swimming The most popular animated television series An incredibly popular animated TV series is Spongebob SquarePants, with an IMDB rating of 8.2. The first episode of Spongebob was released on May 1, 1999. The main character in this series is Squarebob, a yellow sea sponge residing in a submerged pineapple. Spongebob is extremely upbeat and energetic. His favorite hobby is catching jellyfish. Her best friend’s name is Patrick Star, a pink starfish residing under a rock. The series chronicles the adventures of Spongebob and his friends in bikini bottoms (a fictional town located underwater). The creator of this series is Stephen Hillenburg, a marine science animator and educator. This American animated series aired on Nickelodeon and it is the highest rated animated series ever to air on Nickelodeon. It’s a comedy series. Some Spongebob’s most hilarious quotes will get addicted to your brain and make you laugh for days. Spongebob SquarePants has won several awards such as: 2 BAFTA prizes for children

Eighteen Kids Choice Awards

4 Emmy Awards

8 Golden Reel Awards

6 Annie Prize Theatrical animation series Animated shows like the Tom and Jerry shorts were shown in movie theaters from 1940 and 1967. Video animation series There are several animated series available on the Internet. You can simply search for it and display it on your mobile or PC. Web series When animated series are produced and designed for streaming services, they are called Web Series. Eddsworld and Happy Tree Friends are two examples.

