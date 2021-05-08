Mother’s Day 2021: Anushka Sharma-Vamika, Sushmita Sen-Renee





May 8, 2021 3:24 PM EST “Mother” – the word defines our existence. It is undeniable that a large part of who we are or our lives is how our mothers shaped us. They are our guiding force. Without our mothers, we are nothing. And believe it or not, our mothers are also incomplete without their children, who fill their lives with great joy. This Mother’s Day, let’s take a look at some Mums in town B who have embraced motherhood like a pro! 1. Kareena Kapoor Khan with her sons 1/7 Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her first child Taimur Ali Khan on December 21, 2016. She became a second mother on February 15, 2021. And both times, the B-town diva continued to work for her pregnancies and making headlines for her motherhood style. Kareena often shares photos of Taimur on Instagram, but not so much of her newborn baby whose name and face she still hasn’t revealed to the world. 2. Anushka Sharma with her daughter Vamika 2/7 In January of this year, Bollywood actress turned producer Anushka Sharma gave birth to her first child, daughter Vamika. At the time of Vamika’s birth, Anushka and Virat had asked the popes not to click on photos of their newborn baby because they wanted to protect his privacy. And the paps obliged! However, Anushka shared a photo of Vamika, as did Virat, but the little one’s face was not revealed. Nonetheless, the mother-daughter bond is still very noticeable in the photographs with tons of happiness reflected on Anushka’s face as she looks at her baby girl. 3. Aishwarya Rai Bacchhan with her daughter Aaradhya 3/7 Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often uses her Instagram account to share love-filled photos with her daughter Aaradhya. Rai gave birth to a daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011. 4. Shilpa Shetty Kundra with her children 4/7 Fitness enthusiast, reality TV judge and city B diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra often uses her Instagram handle to treat fans with photos and videos of little munchkins Viaan-Raj and Samisha. Shetty gave birth to a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, on May 21, 2012, and welcomed her second child, a daughter, on February 15, 2020 through surrogacy. 5. Kajol with the children Nysa and Yug 5/7 Kajol started dating actor Ajay Devgn in 1994 while filming Gundaraj. The couple married on February 24, 1999. She gave birth to her daughter Nysa on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, on September 13, 2010, she gave birth to a son, Yug. She once described motherhood as “fabulous” and added that her children brought out “the best in her”. 6. Madhuri Dixit with her sons 6/7 After marrying Dr. Sriram Nene in 1999, on March 17, 2003, Dixit gave birth to a son, Arin. Two years later, on March 8, 2005, she gave birth to another son, Ryan. She once described motherhood as “amazing” and added that her children kept “the child in her alive”. 7. Sushmita Sen with girls 7/7 Sushmita Sen, who recently returned to the screen with the web series “ Aarya ”, adopted a baby girl, Renee, in 2000 and a second daughter, Alisah, in 2010.







