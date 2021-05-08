Pawan Kalyan tests negative for Covid-19. Doctors reveal Vakeel Saab actor is in good health

Pawan Kalyan has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. He experiences slight discomfort, but is on the way to a full recovery.
Pawan Kalyan tests negative for the novel coronavirus.
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. His political party, Janasena, released a statement regarding the health of the Vakeel Saab actor. Three days ago, the actor took an RT-PCR test, which turned out to be negative. Doctors who examined him said the actor was in good health and was on the way to a full recovery.
PAWAN KALYAN ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY
Pawan Kalyan tested positive for the new coronavirus in mid-April and was treated by a team of doctors. A recent statement from Janasena reveals that the actor has tested negative and is in perfect health. In addition, the actor experiences mild discomfort, which is common in people recovering from Covid-19. Pawan Kalyan is expected to recover quickly.
The Vakeel Saab actor thanked his fans, friends and politicians who wished him a speedy recovery. He also urged everyone to follow necessary Covid-19 protocols, as advised by doctors and medical experts.
Here is the Telugu statement:
WHEN PAWAN KALYAN TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19
Pawan Kalyan and his staff participated in the Padayatra and a public meeting in Tirupati on April 3. After his staff members tested positive for Covid-19, Pawan Kalyan experienced symptoms such as nausea, chest congestion and a mild fever.
Khammam cardiologist Dr T Suman came to Hyderabad to treat Pawan Kalyan. His brother Chiranjeevi and his nephew Ram Charan made the necessary arrangements for his treatment. A medical team from Apollo Hospital examined Pawan Kalyan during this time.
Producer Naga Vamsi stayed with Pawan Kalyan to take care of him.
