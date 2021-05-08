All signs point to houses in Glassell Park, El Sereno and Hollywood | Sponsored

3 bedrooms | 3 Bath | $ 1,049,000

Tucked away on a cul-de-sac in trendy Glassell Park, this bright home offers plentiful square footage, lovely views, and a private yard.

The airy open layout creates an airy environment for indoor-outdoor living with large windows providing sun showers and easy access to the patio and deck.

In the updated kitchen you’ll find a farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, dining counter, and plenty of prep space.

Learn more about this house

The outdoor spaces feel like an extension of the house with covered patios and balconies where you can relax, dine and enjoy beautiful panoramic views.

This home has central heating + air, a two car garage and a prime location near Habitat Cafe, Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Woman and Sommet, many hiking trails and Glassell Park Recreation Center.

Highland Parks, the section of York Boulevard, is just a few blocks away.

Tracy Do

3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | $ 899,000

Bring your mid-century dreams to life by performing in El Sereno, with this beautiful three bedroom home.

The sleek circa 1965 design offers clean lines and an open layout, and with tasteful updates, the home is ready to meet your modern needs.

Large windows bring in the sun and glass sliders create an effortless outdoor flow.

The airy kitchen is a focal point with crisp white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, plenty of chef prep areas, and a center island with dining area.

Learn more about this house

Three bedrooms offer the possibility of designating a workspace; on the private back patio you will find an oasis of tranquility for moments of relaxation and festive gatherings amid lush drought tolerant landscaping.

This house is well equipped with central heating + air supplied by Nest and an attached garage.

You can start your day with chilaquiles at the nearby Antigua bakery and have an afternoon lunch in the local Hangaburs hotspot.

Shop at the Fresco Community Market and enjoy great hiking trails along the scenic Ascot Hills.

Tracy Do

2 bedrooms | 3 Bath | $ 525,000

Step into scorching El Sereno at a great price with this stylish two-bedroom condominium, over 1,500 square feet of living space and lovely views.

Located in a gated community with well-maintained grounds and a swimming pool, the home enjoys a prime location near downtown Los Angeles, South Pasadena, and Highland Park.

The sun pours into the great room which features hard surface flooring, a fireplace and a continuous flow to the balcony, your perfect spot for morning coffee, evening cocktails and beautiful sunsets. nocturnal sun.

Learn more about this house

In the updated kitchen you will find a full height tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage.

The bedrooms are arranged one upstairs and one downstairs, a nice setup to accommodate a workspace, guests or roommates.

There is central heating + air, a laundry room, secure parking and a serene community land offering a pool + jacuzzi, a games room, a courtyard, a play area and a grassy mound with barbecues.

Cafe, restaurants and grocery stores are nearby and minutes from the Keck / USC medical complex.

Tracy Do

2 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | $ 1,089,000

Delivered vacant, this corner duplex offers a remarkable opportunity in a prime Hollywood location.

The stylish side-by-side units offer one bedroom each; identical apartments have been rebuilt from the ground up and are stunning to see with open layouts, hardwood floors, and oversized windows bringing in sun showers.

Custom kitchens include pendant lighting, full height splashbacks, quartz countertops with dining area, and a suite of stainless steel appliances including a built-in dishwasher and microwave.

Learn more about this house

The bedrooms have large closets; the bathrooms have glass enclosures and beautiful tiles.

The icing on the cake is the expansive rooftop terrace, a shared space to relax and dine with epic views of the iconic Griffith Park Observatory and Hollywood Sign.

Facilities include laundry rooms in units and central heating + air with Nest.

Ideal for an owner-user or an investor looking for income, this property is centrally located near the cafe, restaurants, markets and more. Los Feliz and Silver Lake are easily accessible.

Tracy Do

This sponsored post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do