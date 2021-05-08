Fleur East chats with Chris and Johnny from Coldplay





“ Higher Power ” is the group’s first offering since Daily Life in 2019 and they shared the news on their social media channels and created the song for 24 hours on TikTok.

Chris said: It’s a song we love and it’s kind of the start of a new phase for us. This is the first song we released with our amazing new producer Max Martin, who kind of joined our band, which has been such a blessing.

Were so happy its a weird time to release something but we really wanted it

The group has apparently been busy for the past year and so out of lockdown, also teasing a new project called Alien Radio.

Guitarist Johnny added: We were fortunate to be able to continue working for about a year and to meet and come together every once in a while whenever we were allowed to.

We felt truly grateful to have each other during this strange and slightly isolating time. We realized how much we rely on each other for everything.

Formed in London in 1996, the group has enjoyed tremendous success, releasing eight studio albums, selling over 100 million records worldwide, touring extensively and winning a host of prestigious awards including nine BRIT Awards.

Coldplay are the most awarded and nominated group in BRIT Award history, winning the top prize for best British group a record total of four times.

Chris said: I think with the rewards, especially at our age, you don’t want to take this too seriously. Nobody really has the best song in the world, you can’t really give away a prize for theater or music or anything like that!

Earlier this month, it was announced that Coldplay will open the BRIT Awards 2021, performing their new single Higher Power from a platform on the Thames in their first televised performance in over a year.

1996 – 1997 Coldplay was formed in 1996 after members Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion met together at University College London. The group was originally called Pectoralz, and at the time it was just Chris and Jonny, who had met during college orientation week. Bassist Guy joined the band soon after, being in the same classes as the other two, and the band was renamed Starfish in 1997 when the band would be playing concerts in Camden. Chris appointed his old school friend Phil Harvey to be the band’s manager, and Will joined the band as a percussionist – learning the drums quickly as he had no previous experience, although he was already good at it. musically. The band chose the name Coldplay. 1998 – 1999 Coldplay released their first EP in 1998, titled “Safety”. There were only 500 copies made, and only 50 of them were released to the public, with the rest given to record companies, friends and family of the band. It contained tracks “Bigger Stronger”, “No More Keeping My Feet on the Ground” and “Such a Rush”. The group signed with the independent label Fierce Panda in December 1998 and released their first single ‘Brothers & Sisters’ in 1999 before signing with Parlophone. 2000 The group made their Glastonbury debut in 2000, having recorded their second EP “ The Blue Room ” in October 1999, spawning songs “ Don’t Panic ”, “ See You Soon ” and “ High Speed ​​”, as well as “ Such a Rush ‘and’ Bigger Stronger ‘from the previous version. During recording, it was reported that the group had a serious argument – but it led to them putting in place some ground rules, which seem to have served them well over the past 20 years. Coldplay began their first tour in June 2000 and released their first Top 5 single in “Yellow,” which appeared on their debut album “Parachutes,” released in July of that year. The album debuted at number 1 and was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize. 2001 Coldplay won the BRIT Awards for Best UK Group and Best UK Album for “Parachutes” in 2001 – as well as the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. At this point, Phil Harvey resigned from his role as director due to stress and took on the role of creative director. He is now considered the fifth official member of the group. Coldplay began recording his second album “A Rush Of Blood To The Head” in September 2001, and after writing “In My Place” he made a breakthrough after feeling stalled. After writing over 20 songs for the album, the song list was narrowed down to the last 11. 2002 – 2004 The album was released in August 2002, followed by a world tour which included a slot machine in Glastonbury, and ended in October 2003. At the 2003 BRIT Awards, Coldplay again won the award for Best British Band and for Best British Album, as well as three MTV Video Music Awards and the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. After winning the record of the year for ‘Clocks’ at the 2004 Grammys, Coldplay has spent most of that year out of the limelight recording her third album,’ X&Y ‘, released in May 2005 and the UK’s third best-selling album. 2005 – 2007 Coldplay spent 2005-2007 on the road, taking the “Twisted Logic Tour” around the world and even bringing Richard Ashcroft from The Verve on stage to Live 8 to sing “Bitter Sweet Symphony”. In February 2006, they won the award for best album and best single at the BRIT Awards, and in October of the same year, they started recording album number four: “Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends” . After taking a break from recording, Coldplay toured Latin America and Spain, and said it would give the next album a “Hispanic influence.” Viewing their first three albums as a “trilogy” Chris described “Viva La Vida” as a new direction for the band. 2008-2012 “Viva La Vida” was released in June 2008 and became the world’s best-selling album that year. The EP “Prospekt’s March” followed in November, and the “Viva la Vida Tour” also started in June. They released the free album ‘LeftRightLeftRightLeft’, which consisted of live recordings from the tour. Taking the rest of 2009, Coldplay released “Christmas Lights” in December 2010, with Chris’s friend Simon Pegg in the music video. The band had completed the production of the fifth album “Mylo Xyloto” in the summer of 2011, and had also made headlines at the Glastonbury Festival. The album was released in October 2011, receiving three Grammy nominations and two BRIT Award nominations as well as the group that won Best UK Group for the third time at the 2012 awards. They performed at the ceremony. London 2012 Paralympic Games and released a documentary film and live album “Coldplay Live 2012”. 2013 to 2015 Coldplay contributed to the soundtrack of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire with “Atlas” and released the sixth album “Ghost Stories” in May 2014, followed by a six-date tour of “intimate” shows around the world. The album received two Grammy nominations, and the themes of grief throughout the album were thought to reflect Chris’ actual separation from his wife Gwyneth Paltrow. In December, Chris announced that his upcoming seventh album “A Head Full of Dreams” could be their last, and it was released a year later in December 2015. Prior to that, the band performed at the Global Citizen Festival, which is organized by Chris himself, in Central Park in New York. 2016 – 2017 In February 2016, Coldplay grabbed the Super Bowl halftime show, bringing in guests Beyonc Knowles-Carter and Bruno Mars. They then embarked on their “A Head Full of Dreams Tour”, with a total of 122 shows around the world. They performed at the Glastonbury Festival 2016, singing a ‘Stayin’ Alive ‘duet with Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees. Coldplay collaborated with EDM duo The Chainsmokers on “ Something Just Like This, ” released in February 2017, and they performed it together at the BRIT Awards. The ‘Kaleidoscope EP’ was released in July 2017, along with the single, and has been described as a “leftover idea” from “A Head Full Of Dreams”. In August, the live album “Live in Buenos Aires” was released, and the group performed at a benefit concert in Mexico, with the proceeds going to relief and aid to affected countries. They also performed at the ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack. 2018 to 2019 In November 2018, the group released ‘Global Citizen EP 1’ under the pseudonym Los Unidades, which included the song ‘E-Lo’ starring Pharrell Williams. The proceeds were used for “efforts to end global poverty”. Chris also starred with Kylie Minogue during her emotional ‘Legends’ slot at Glastonbury 2019. 2019 Thankfully, Chris’ prediction that “ A Head Full Of Dreams’ ‘would be their last album turned out to be incorrect, as the band announced in October 2019 that their eighth album was on the way. The double album, titled “ Everyday Life ”, is due out on November 22, 2019, with the track list announced in a newspaper. They released two singles, “ Orphans ” and “ Arabesque, ” from the upcoming album in October 2019, with the group’s official press revealing that the album’s unusual illustration is based on a “ 1919 photo of the guitarist Jonny Buckland’s great-grandfather group ”. 2019 After announcing that they would not be touring their new album ‘Everyday Life’ due to environmental concerns, explaining that they “take the time to see how our tour can be actively beneficial”, Coldplay put on an incredible concert unique to the Natural History Museum in London in November 2019, which then aired on Absolute Radio. They performed under a 25.2-meter-long blue whale skeleton, with proceeds going to the environmental charity Client Earth. Their set-list included old classics ‘Lovers In Japan’, ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva La Vida’ and ‘Sparks’, as well as new tracks ‘Daddy’, ‘Arabesque’, ‘When I Need A Friend’, ‘Orphans’, ‘Guns’ and ‘Everyday Life’. 2020 Coldplay kicked off the new decade with a music video for “Cry Cry Cry,” a single from their new album “Everyday Life,” released in November 2019. The music video was produced by Chris’s partner Dakota Johnson.

Later in 2020, the band released another single from the album, ‘Champion Of The World’. 2021 The group released ‘Higher Power’ in May 2021, their first single in nearly 18 months. They said about the track: “Higher Power” is a song that hit a small keyboard and bathroom sink in early 2020. It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe. “ Coldplay is also set to open the BRIT Awards 2021, performing from a pontoon on the Thames.

