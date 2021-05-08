Voice actor asks TikTok to generate text-to-speech from his recordings without permission





Voice actress Beverly Standing is suing TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance E-Commerce, for using her vocal license without permission. Standing claims that the synthetic voice used for the TikTok text-to-speech feature introduced last year is from recordings she made during a job several years ago. The feature is hugely popular both for improving accessibility to TikTok and as a fun way to improve videos and could cost TikTok a huge sum if Standing wins the lawsuit and being rewarded as requested in his costume. Voice theft Once a user has made movies into a video for TikTok, they can add text to the screen and then choose a voice from a restricted list to read the text aloud each time the video plays. Standing claims in her costume that the voice, in particular, the female voice with a North American accent, is his. The story depicted in the costume indicates that Standing was unaware of the plans for the text-to-speech feature until it launched in December. What apparently happened was that she entered into a contract with the Institute of Acoustics to do voice work for an industrialist smuggled from China. While the contract didn’t include giving the company the right to reuse his voice, that’s exactly what happened to Eddie Murphy. “The plaintiff was not compensated for the use of her voice and her likeness and never gave the defendant permission to use her voice and her resemblance to the defendant,” says the lawsuit. “The defendants unlawfully used the voice and likeness of the plaintiff in connection with the services of TikTok, which caused irreparable harm to the plaintiff.” Vocal volume As Standing is a professional voice interpreter working in the industrial, commercial and entertainment sectors. Millions of people mainly think of his voice as the source of so many positive and negative handling, mostly funny lines that come out of it, TikTok is a problem, especially if the voice is used for less than PG purposes. The lawsuit was filed in the New York Southern District Court in the city of Yonkers. If Standing wins, she wants to force TikTok to remove her voice from the platform and delete the file she came from. She is also asking the judge for damages of $ 150,000 for each copyright infringement. Frequent use of the text-to-speech service would turn it into a mind-boggling amount to be won if a judge agreed to charge that amount to the insurance company. To understand a little more why Standing is looking to stop the digital voice clone, my Cabbage puppy is ready to develop these elements into something cute gives his professional look to read part of the standing trial using the function to sound like Standing . there TikTok below. And it really sounds like her real voice, as heard in the video under the dog in glasses. You can read the entire trial here. We’ve reached out to TikTok for feedback and will update as we learn more. @ rachela.adler The Plaintiff was not paid for the use of her voice and likeness and never gave the Respondent permission to use her voice and likeness. original sound – Rachel A. Adler Follow @voicebotai Follow @erichschwartz TikTok Adds Text-to-Speech Function to Improve Accessibility SRI and Toyota launch proactive ’emotional AI’ for cars Eric Hal Schwartz is editor and podcast producer for Voicebot.AI. Eric has been a professional writer and editor for over a dozen years, specializing in stories about how science and technology intersect with business and society. Eric is based in New York. Previous article

