From Hugh Jackman to Robert Pattinson; all the Hollywood stars who became superheroes for India in the midst of the 2nd wave of Covid-19





As India battles a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, many people, including celebrities, have stepped forward to do their part – whether it’s amplifying calls for help or launching donation campaigns. Hollywood stars including Hugh Jackman, Nick Jonas, Robert Pattinson, among many others, have also expressed concerns about conditions in India. Many of them donated to Priyanka Chopra’s joint initiative for this purpose, in collaboration with GiveIndia. Many others have amplified the calls for donation. Here’s a look at all of the Hollywood stars who have done their part to help India fight Covid-19. Hugh jackman Priyanka thanked Hugh for his gesture. He shared a poster for Priyanka’s fundraiser on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Support India”. Lilly collins She is a GO Campaign ambassador and urged everyone to support the cause. “I have such fond memories of my time in India and the country will always hold such a special place in my heart. Please join me and my friends at GO Campaign in bringing immediate relief to the families there today, ”a report from PTI said. saying. Robert pattinson The Batman actor has partnered with GO Campaign to raise money for the country, according to a report from Variety. “Think of GO as a truly meaningful investment fund. They take your money and invest it in the kids, in a diverse portfolio, for the best results. And the common thread is these heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to service. children, ”he said. Ewan McGregor Ewan also partnered with GO and urged fans to support the cause. The GO campaign will provide PPE, emergency food, medicine, pulse oximeters and resuscitators in India. Nick jonas Nick Jonas has teamed up with his wife Priyanka to raise $ 1 million for Covid-19 relief in India. Shawn mendes The singer donated $ 50,000 to international author and podcaster Jay Shetty’s Help India Breathe fundraiser. Camila Cabello The singer raised $ 6,000 for the Help India Breathe fund. Ellen degeneres She raised $ 59,000 for the Jay Shetty Relief Fund. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith They donated $ 50,000 to the Help India Breathe fund. Katy Perry Sharing details of the Covid-19 cases in India, singer Roar urged her fans to donate oxygen supplies to help India. James mcavoy The X-Men star shared a video on Instagram and urged fans to donate. “India needs help. You can help … give what you can if you can,” he said earlier this week. Richard madden The Game of Thrones star urged fans to “ help and support ” the fundraiser of his Citadel co-star Priyanka. Reese witherspoon The Big Little Lies star amplified Priyanka Chopra’s appeal to raise funds for India. Lilly singh The host of the late night show also urged fans to donate. According to the union’s health ministry on Friday, India recorded 414,188 new coronavirus infections in one day, while 3,915 deaths were reported in 24 hours.



