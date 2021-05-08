The Art Party circuit is back in force at Frieze New York





Nouriel Roubini, the economist who in 2007 became known as Dr. Doom after predicting the collapse of the housing market, actually sounded the boil over New York’s future on Tuesday night. I’m reasonably optimistic, he said, standing in the cavernous living room of his East Village triplex. I was walking around my neighborhood this weekend. Every restaurant was open, I hadn’t seen so many people before Covid. It was the day before the opening of Frieze New York (the first in-person art fair in Manhattan since the start of the pandemic) and Mr Roubini was throwing a party for his best friend, Shai Baitel, who in January has was appointed on artistic director of Shanghai Museum of Modern Art.

The guests were greeted downstairs by young masked publicists. Upstairs, Mr. Baitel could be heard talking about the bizarre dynamics of being hired for his new job on Zoom and virtually mounting exhibitions.

For a while, at least, it almost felt like the pandemic was gone. Bartenders poured champagne and white wine. The waiters circulated with canaps of roast beef and cod. A video of Bob Dylan, part of an exhibition, was projected on the walls. The Lululemon sweatpants had been traded for Rachel Comey dresses and Maison Margiela sweaters. Guests which included artist Andres Serrano, fashion editor Lynn Yaeger and art collector Robbie Antonio gathered on the large balcony mostly without masks and did not appear to have quarantined as much as they were. cocooned.

This included Mr. Roubini, who a year ago began to exercise vigorously and learned to cook. Shaksuka, he said, referring to the spicy tomato and egg stew, with salmon. It was a wonder, he added, what not living in a suitcase or eating at a restaurant will do a man’s size: I’ve lost 35 pounds! Nightlife luminary Anthony Haden-Guest accomplished a different feat: learning how to fetch his own coffee at his local 7-Eleven, though he said it needed a valiant’s help. MTA guy. And Destinee Ross-Sutton, a 25-year-old gallery owner specializing in contemporary black art who opened her gallery, Ross-Sutton on Wooster Street in December, happily discussed the results of his inaugural show, Black Voices: Friend of My Mind. Exhausted, Ms Ross said. Gone, gone. The art world is apparently on fire.

As the economy as a whole has shifted toward the rich getting richer, the collapse in Manhattan real estate prices has opened up opportunities for disjointed newcomers, especially in high-end enclaves. like SoHo and TriBeCa.

So many places have opened due to low rents this year, said Nate Freeman, a writer for Artnet who also hosted a Frieze launch party on Tuesday night, at a new rooftop bar called Happy Be on Cortland Alley. He was chatting with Jordan Barse, who recently opened his gallery Theta on Franklin Street in TriBeCa, after closing one in the Ridgewood section of Queens. Nearby were designer Cynthia Rowley and her husband, Bill Powers. Chlo Sevigny had just left, after spending time with her baby, Vanja Sevigny Makovi, who defied the drop in the birth rate by arriving last May. Daisy Prince, former editor-in-chief of Avenue Magazine. Arrived around 11 p.m., looked at the crowd of about 100 and said, Wow, are we just going to pretend nothing happened? Mrs. Prince was smiling, but not entirely joking.

Yet the fair itself was hardly business as usual. To be admitted to The Shed at Hudson Yards, visitors had to complete an online questionnaire and upload their proof of vaccination or negative Covid test results before being given a QR code. There were no exceptions. Even Michael R. Bloomberg, whose name graces the building, got stuck outside until he provided the proper documentation.

Instead of a Black Friday rush to open on Wednesday, VIP collectors have been staggered throughout the five-day fair (which ends Sunday). Timed entrance tickets and QR codes have been verified at least four times. And many guards were on hand to enforce the wearing of masks indoors.

There were whispers about whether it was too early to start partying, including from the very people who were organizing the events. Our publicists, our HR people were like Don’t, said Josh Wyatt, CEO of CultureWorks, resulting from the recent merger of NeueHouse and Fotografiska, a photography museum on Park Avenue South. He hosted a dinner for 75 people on Wednesday at the Veronika Museum Restaurant, which included Antwaun Sargent, a director of Gagosian who co-hosted the party, and JiaJia Fei, an art strategist. Most of the guests ate dinner without a mask after taking their temperature. But Mr Wyatt believed it was a civic duty to help New York City recover, bring people together, and fight another major 2020 enemy: hibernation.

Netflix, Xbox, TikTok, CultureWorks co-founder Yoram Roth said as waiters handed out dumplings, salmon and roast chicken. We have to get people off the couch.

