REEL TALK: “Wrath of Man” falls flat | Culture & Leisure

When you hear the name Guy Ritchie, the director responsible for films like The Gentlemen, The Man of UNCLE and Sherlock Holmes, you conjure up a certain image and a certain style.

You’re guaranteed action, slow-motion, gripping camera angles that pull you into film, music, and editing to wow you and a wry sense of humor to top it off.

And when you think of Jason Statham, you know you’ll have a great time, as he charms audiences with his smirk that almost breaks the fourth wall. Apparently the aliens must have invaded and now inhabit the minds and bodies of the Stathams and the Ritchies because Wrath of Man is unlike anything I just described after the first fifteen minutes of the movie.

The story is a stereotypical revenge flick starring Statham as H, a mysterious armored car driver who was hired by a company that suffered not only multiple armed robberies, but the deaths of two of his employees.

Bullet (Holt McCallany) takes H under his wing to train the new recruit only to discover that H quickly becomes the hero as he takes down the murderous gangs who try to steal his truck. And the repetition of that scenario is what happens during the first hour of the movie.

I’d love to say the plot thickens, but in all fairness there’s not enough substance to turn this thin, tasteless broth into anything other than salt water.

The storyline after an hour tries to add intrigue and interest by introducing a new set of characters, but this attempt just takes us out of what happened during the first 60 minutes of the film. .

Learning Duh H isn’t what he claims to be and his reasons for becoming a new pilot sets up the story to dive even deeper into the bloody abyss as he seeks revenge. Somehow I still don’t know why, the FBI isn’t involved in arresting H but in helping him. Taking the time to think about it just isn’t worth it.

The opening minutes of the film had the promise of what I love about the Ritchies films: the music, the editing, the styling and the magnetism of Stathams, but those elements quickly vanished into thin air similar to the substance of the film. After witnessing the first robbery, the murders and H who trained to be a driver, he was introduced to the crews.

The dialogue within the predominantly male company hit me like a tidal wave of toxic masculinity, making them all look like primitive animals ready to pounce on the weak or wounded at any moment. Then the lines spoken by the actors become disgusting.

As a driver described an older bank teller in response to the sight of H, he said: She slipped out of her seat. There is still juice in this old raisin. Was it really necessary to let us know who these men are? No. In fact, all of this just keeps us away from submitting ourselves further to this trash.

If you keep watching Wrath of Man, you will find that the acting and dialogue between the actors does not improve. Forcing words out of their mouths, we hear the monotonous delivery of lines such as, Boredom is more dangerous than bullets.

I think it was meant to be menacing, but it was sadly comedic a bit like Josh Hartnetts delivering his lines as Dave, the seasoned veteran with a tough exterior who is afraid of his own shadow.

Hartnet’s response was laughable as he tried to appear scared of the gunmen stealing his truck. The examples go on and on with the dialogue and delivery, making it a miserable experience.

And then there’s Statham, an actor who helps make the Fast & Furious franchise acceptable, but here he’s telephoning in his performance as H. Yes, he’s meant to be mysterious, but flat as a pancake is a better description. .

He’s a villain at the best of villains, but there is no sense of connection with this man even after understanding his reasons for revenge.

This element falls on us far too late in the game. Not even Jason Statham can save the day or the movie.

What Wrath of Man lacks in the story, it makes up for in special effects. If you like repetitive explosions, shootouts, and brains popping out of people’s heads, this movie is for you.

And speaking of repetitive, the musical score is made up of six low notes to help us understand the impending doom. (Thanks, I needed this.) Downloading a piano keyboard app to determine which six notes were used has proven to be more entertaining and challenging than any movie.

Reel Talk rating: star