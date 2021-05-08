Bollywood movies that celebrate the spirit of motherhood

3. Nil Battey Sannata

We learn that a mother will really do anything for the well-being of her child when we watch this film. The story of this film revolves around Chanda, a single mother played by actress Swara Bhaskar and her daughter Apeksha.

Chanda is a high school dropout who works as a maid and other menial jobs. Her daughter Apeksha is uninterested in studying and thinks it is useless as her destiny is also to be a maid. With the advice of her boss, Chanda enrolls in her daughter’s class to keep her interested in her homework.

4.mom

This movie teaches us that a mother will go above and beyond to ensure that someone who has hurt her child receives the punishment they deserve, even if they are the child’s mother-in-law. The film stars Sridevi as a vigilante who sets out to avenge her stepdaughter, played by actress Sajal Ali, after being sexually assaulted at a party.

5. Secret Superstar

This film shows us that a mother sometimes puts herself in danger just to see her child shine. It is the story of a teenage girl who aspires to be a singer, who uploads videos to YouTube while disguising her identity with a niqab and discusses her relationships with her mother, father and mentor.

6. Paa

This film teaches us that a mother will always put her child first, even if it means sacrificing her own happiness. It is based on a boy with a rare genetic condition known as progeria and his parents.