Salman Khan to provide financial assistance to 25,000 daily workers in the film industry





Superstar Salman Khan has stepped forward and pledged to provide financial assistance to 25,000 daily workers in the film industry, the West Indian Film Workers Federation (FWICE) said on Friday. According to BN Tiwari, president of FWICE, the 55-year-old actor will pay Rs 1,500 to each worker on a monthly basis. “We received confirmation from Salman Khan last night that he will help 25,000 workers with Rs 1,500 per month. We will soon finalize and send the list of workers to those in need,” Tiwari told PTI . In order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the government of Maharashtra has suspended filming of all movies and shows in the state. As a result, the directors of several Mumbai film and television sets recently moved their filming base to Goa. However, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) on Thursday canceled all permits granted for shootings in the state following the surge in COVID-19 cases. FWICE has a total of 2.5 lakh workers, including junior artists, makeup artists, stunt performers, spotboys and techies. Most recently, Khan’s banner, Salman Khan Films, announced that revenue from superstar’s upcoming film “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” will be used to support COVID-19 relief work across the country. Also Read: COVID Aid: Salman Khan and ZEE to Donate ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ Earnings The actor also financially supported daily workers in 2020, when the country witnessed a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the pandemic. Last year, Netflix announced it would contribute Rs 7.5 crore to the Producers Guild of India (PGI) Relief Fund to help daily workers. Tiwari revealed that the two organizations would transfer Rs 3.5 crore of the sum to 7,000 employees. “We are informed that Netflix and Producers Guild of India will assist 7,000 cinema workers with Rs 5,000 each. A total of Rs 3.5 crore is helping. We have sent them the list of workers,” Tiwari said. The president of FWICE lamented the ruthless behavior of the state and central governments, saying that there had been no help from them for the daily wage earners. “There is currently no state or central government support for workers and it is really disheartening,” he said. Also read: Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID-19, calls it ‘little flu that made too much noise’ Also read: ‘India is my home, it’s bleeding’: Priyanka Chopra launches fundraiser for COVID-19 relief







