The most active actions today? 4 entertainment actions to consider

May 7, 2021



4 entertainment stocks to watch right now

Whether you like it or not, entertainment stocks are still among the most active stocks in the stock market today. After all, entertainment is at the heart of all of our lives. This would be particularly the case given that we are more than a year into a global health crisis. Through entertainment, most consumers can momentarily forget their worries, which benefits both organizations and investors. Luckily for investors, there are plenty of entertainment stocks to choose from. stock Exchange at present.

On the one hand, you have digital entertainment businesses that have thrived throughout the pandemic. In this group you have video streaming companies like Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) that continues to entertain the masses at home. On the other hand, traditional forms of in-person entertainment continue to gain momentum as pandemic conditions improve as well. To begin with, we could watch cruise ship stocks like carnival (NYSE: CCL) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). The duo are reportedly preparing for the return of cruises next summer. Not to mention entertainment stocks like AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) are considered the hottest same stocks now. Obviously, there’s no shortage of investor hype in this industry, to say the least. One of these best entertainment stocks in the stock market worth investing because of this?

Best entertainment stocks to watch in May

DraftKings Inc.

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and games company. Its offerings include Daily Fantasy, Regulated Gaming, and Digital Media. It is the only vertically integrated sports betting operator based in the United States. Essentially, the company is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for more than 50 operators in 17 countries. DKNG stock is currently trading at $ 49.49 at 1:40 p.m. ET and more than doubled last year. The company released its first quarter financial data today, much to investors’ delight.

First, the company reported revenue of $ 312 million, an impressive 253% year-over-year increase. Its monthly single payers for its B2C segment were up 114% from a year earlier. On average, 1.5 million unique paying customers per month are engaged with DraftKings each month during the first quarter. The increase reflects the strong retention and acquisition of unique players in Daily Fantasy Sports, online sports betting and iGaming. Considering how the company got off to a great start in 2021, it raised its revenue guidance for fiscal 2021 to a range of $ 1.05 billion to $ 1.15 billion. This would equate to an annual growth of 79% in turnover. Given this exciting news, will you consider buying DKNG shares?

Skillz Inc.

Skillz is an entertainment company that provides monetization services to game developers through mobile eSports platforms. The main activity of the company is to develop and support a technology platform hosted online. This would allow independent game developers to run tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end users. Considering how mobile gaming has grown in importance over the past few years, could Skillz be on the rise as well? Earlier this week, ARK Invest continued to add shares of Skillz to its actively managed exchange-traded funds.

On Tuesday, the company reported record first-quarter revenue and also raised its guidance for 2021. In plunging, Skillz reported revenue of $ 84 million, a 92% increase from year after year. Impressively, its monthly paid active users are up 81% from a year ago. He also ended the quarter with $ 613 million in cash and had no debt. Skillz also noted that it has expanded its Android footprint, the revenue growth of Android users was twice that of iOS. As for its financial outlook, the company is raising its revenue forecast for 2021 to $ 375 million, which equates to 63% year-over-year growth. With that in mind, are you planning to buy SKLZ shares?

Penn National Gaming Inc.

Next on this list is Penn, a casino and racetrack operator. It owns and operates 41 gaming and racing properties in 19 states and video game terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Colorado and Iowa, among others. The company’s strategy has continued to evolve from an owner of gaming and racing properties to an omnichannel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting. PENN stock is currently trading at $ 86.09 at 1:40 p.m. ET and is up over 350% last year.

On Thursday, the company released its first quarter financial results and essentially started the year with record results. In detail, the company posted revenue of $ 1.27 billion, a 14% year-over-year increase. Net income for the quarter was $ 90.9 million. The company was also included in the S&P 500 in March, underscoring the confidence of investment communities in its digital transformation and its position as the largest regional gaming operator in the U.S. Before so much for the company , will you consider adding PENN stocks to the portfolio?

Netflix Inc.

Topping our list would be Netflix, a content platform and production company headquartered in Los Gatos, California. It is one of the world’s leading entertainment services with 208 million paid subscriptions in over 190 countries. The company’s portfolio includes a plethora of TV series, documentaries and feature films in a wide variety of genres and languages. NFLX shares are currently trading at $ 502.23 at 1:41 p.m. ET.

Despite its current lead in the streaming industry, Netflix is ​​not yet resting on its laurels. According to reports, the company is looking to create a platform called N-Plus. Netflix describes N-Plus as a future online space where subscribers can learn more about their Netflix preferences. Overall, this would help optimize recommended content to users while increasing customer retention. If that wasn’t enough, users might also be able to create and share playlists made up of their favorite shows. As Netflix continues to strengthen its vast streaming portfolio, would you consider NFLX stock to be one of the best entertainment stocks to buy?