Danger! This path is not safe unless you live in a certain condo on the beach?

HOLLYWOOD, Florida. A battle is brewing in Hollywood after a condominium association blocked access to a popular public beachfront path.

It was once a busy and thriving path along North Beach in Hollywood.

But DANGER signs and fences kept people out for months.

The Renaissance on the Ocean condominium association says there was an erosion problem on the path after a storm last year. But some wonder if there is a real problem, or if condo residents just don’t want the public to be so close.

I used to take it down and then they closed it, cyclist Fred Lofgren said. That said danger. You look over there. Do you see a danger?

Signs clearly indicate danger, saying parts of the trail are washed out and dangerous.

Is there really a DANGER on this public road or do the residents of an adjacent condo do not want the public to walk and climb directly behind their building. Exclusive details on @ WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/nak8JY6VsT – Jeff Weinsier (@jweinsierWPLG) May 7, 2021

The trail is public, but the signs and fence were not installed by the City of Hollywood. They were placed there by the adjacent Renaissance on the ocean.

And its cyclists force cyclists on the busy A1A.

A d

Under a 1995 development agreement, the Renaissance developer agreed to maintain the trail, which is a public right of way.

It gives the impression that the owners, managers of the building don’t want the public to go through it, cyclist Bella Mendez said of the signs.

Another cyclist, Nick Kirkland, added: It doesn’t look like they’re doing any work, so it looks like they’re trying to keep people out.

The city cited Renaissance for blocking a public right of way and violating a site plan.

Ironically, Local 10 News spotted a real estate agent showing an apartment in one of the buildings using this dangerous route.

Our cameras also saw residents walking the path without any sign of danger. We met one of them who said she could take the path because she lived there.

In a statement to Local 10, a Renaissance lawyer said his goal was to reopen the way to the public as soon as possible.

A d

Renaissance on the Ocean is actively working to resolve issues related to the beach trail closure, Deana D. Falce of ShubinBass, legal counsel to Renaissance, said in the statement. The objective of Renaissances is to safely reopen the beach path to the public, including its own residents, as soon as possible. The closure of the beach trail was for safety concerns only. A meeting has been scheduled between the Renaissance, its engineer and City of Hollywood staff to address this issue. At this time, we are unable to provide further feedback due to ongoing Hollywood city code enforcement actions.

Some jurists say that having to maintain the public road imposes an unfair burden on condo owners, which the agreement with the city was with the developer.

The city of Hollywood takes Renaissance to a special magistrate on June 9 for violations of the code.

At this point, it’s not clear when the path will reopen.