Cinemark inks deal with Hollywood studios to reclaim movie theater eyes

Cinemark, the third-largest movie theater chain in the United States, said it has signed new agreements with major Hollywood studios that will ensure films will be shown in its theaters for a period of time before moving on to home video streaming.

During the pandemic, studios chose to release some of their new films simultaneously in theaters and on streaming services like Netflix. In some cases, films bypassed theaters entirely, further devastating the already injured industry.

Cinemark said on Friday that the new pacts with Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount and Sony Pictures, are based on a November deal with Universal Pictures in which Universal films are to play in Cinemark theaters for at least three weeks or 17 days before being released. go online.

This further dramatically narrows a movie’s exclusive window in theaters from 74 days, or roughly two and a half months, which was typical before the pandemic closed theaters. Cinemark chief executive Mark Zoradi did not disclose the terms of the new deals, but told analysts on a Friday call that some deals “last for several months; others last for several years. “

The announcement came as Cinemark and its biggest rival, AMC Entertainment, released another quarter of results hit by a pandemic. Plano, Texas-based Cinemark recorded a loss of $ 208 million after losing nearly $ 60 million a year ago. Revenue has fallen to just over $ 114 million, from $ 544 million a year ago.

Mark Zoradi, CEO of Cinemark, at a Cinemark cinema in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Zoradi also said that Cinemark is “actively” on the “road to recovery” even though its first quarter financial results have been beaten. The news sent stocks up 4% in midday trading, recently changing hands to $ 21.25.

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said Thursday night that the theatrical revival “is about to begin,” adding, “We can smell it, we can taste it, we can see it at the horizon. In a dramatic blooming, Aron channeled Winston Churchill in an earnings call Thursday with analysts.

“‘This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it may be the end of the beginning,” said Aron, quoting the legendary British Prime Minister. “Sir Winston has won its titanic battle, I believe that AMC will win our war as well.

The world’s largest movie theater chain has said it is on the mend after running out of money five times since the pandemic struck more than a year ago. The company has struggled to raise debt and equity financing to keep AMC afloat, thanks to millions of amateur investors in a Reddit chat room and Robinhood traders who raised the company’s shares earlier. this year.

On January 27, AMC’s stock exploded overnight, from $ 5 per share to nearly $ 200 per share. The meteoric increase allowed AMC to reduce its debt by approximately $ 600 million. The stock, which has since fallen, recently rose 5% on Friday to $ 9.45.

An AMC theater in Manhattan. AMC CEO sees recovery of the movie theater industry on the horizon. Getty Images

AMC said it had 3.2 million individual shareholders as of March 11, who own about 80% of the 450 million shares outstanding. AMC’s new investors call themselves “apes,” a nickname reminiscent of the movie “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” in which the main character, a chimpanzee named Caesar, communicates the phrase monkeys together using American Sign Language.

“They own AMC,” Aron said of newbie investors. “We are working for them. I work for them. So, by definition, their interests and passions are important to AMC. “

As a thank you, Aron told investors that he and AMC will each donate $ 50,000 to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, a conservation fund dedicated to protecting endangered mountain gorillas.

Already this year, the domestic box office has seen an improvement, thanks to new releases like the action flick “Godzilla vs Kong,” which according to Box Office sales tracker Mojo has grossed around $ 90 million so far. ‘now. “Tom & Jerry,” starring Chloe Grace Moretz, as well as Disney’s animated children’s film, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” grossed $ 44 million and $ 42 million, respectively.

In the three months ended March 31, AMC’s net loss narrowed to $ 576 million from $ 2.2 billion, thanks to a one-time depreciation of $ 1.85 billion a year ago year. Revenue fell 84% to $ 148 million from $ 941 million. The sharp drop is linked to the fact that movie theaters are still not operating at full capacity and the latest Hollywood films were put on shelves until the pandemic subsided further.