Entertainment
The Suicide Squad director James Gunn REVEALS his favorite Bollywood movie; Priyanka Chopra Jonas thanks Hugh Jackman for boosting his COVID-19 fundraiser
It’s the weekend, which means it’s time to unwind. It also means looking back on the past week in the entertainment world. So here we are with the best Hollywood news of the week. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas thanking Hugh Jackman for boosting his COVID-19 fundraiser to The Suicide Squad director James Gunn revealing his favorite Bollywood movie, sit back and meet the Hollywood Journalists of the Week.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas thanks Hugh Jackman for scaling up COVID-19 fundraiser to support India
As you may know, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has set up a fundraiser to help India amid the current COVID-19 crisis. In an Instagram video she posted on Thursday, she explained how important it is for everyone to come forward and help the country. Wolverine star Hugh Jackman amplified Priyanka’s fundraiser, urging people to donate for Covid-19 relief in India. Hugh shared the links to the fundraiser on his Instagram and wrote, “Support India”. Priyanka thanked Hugh and his wife Deborra Lee Ann by reposting it on her Instagram Stories.
BTS: J-Hope called Conan O’Brien ‘Curtain’ and the latter’s response was MISTAKE
BTS boys Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM and Suga recently appeared on a South Korean variety show. They have been asked to recognize many celebrities from around the world. When it was J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok’s turn, the BTS rapper delved into the name of famous personality and TV presenter, Conan O’Brien. He called Conan, “curtain” and it was all chaos. It looks like the TV show’s veteran host is not being amused. He said, “Curtain. He called me Curtain!” Conan’s sidekick Andy Richter reasoned for J-Hope by saying that maybe now that they’ve announced they’ll be closing Late Night with Conan O’Brien, it was a call. He said, “Well, it’s like the whole world comes together to wish you luck in your new business and, you know, we’re pulling the curtain …”
Robert Downey Jr. recalls personal assistant Jimmy Rich who died in tragic car crash
Robert Downey Jr. has shared the news that his personal assistant Jimmy Rich, who worked with him for almost 20 years, has died in a car accident. Paying homage to his right hand, RDJ wrote: “This is not news. It is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident yesterday around 8pm. He was a brother, my right hand, an uncle. to our children and loved by all who have experienced his singular character and spirit .. our hearts go out to his parents, friends, colleagues and all the fans who knew him as the man who has supported every step of my recovery, life and career. ”He added,“ Once again, my condolences to his beautiful family and the legacy of hope and redemption that his life will continue to represent. Peace be to you. “
Suicide Squad director James Gunn reveals his favorite Bollywood movie and stars Aamir Khan
Director James Gunn, known for directing films like The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy and others, has revealed his favorite Bollywood film. During a recent interaction on Twitter, a fan asked, do you see any Indian movies sir? To which he replied: A lot. Lagaan is probably my favorite.
