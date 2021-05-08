Tawny Kitaen dies aged 59 in California

Former child star and Bachelor Party actor Tawny Kitaen has died aged 59 in California.

Kitaen, who has struggled with drug addiction in the past and spent her final years on reality shows including Celebrity Rehab, died at her home in Newport Beach on Friday morning.

The Orange County Coroners’ Office, which identified her as Tawny Finley, has yet to reveal the cause of death.

Kitaen is best known for her appearances in rock music videos and for her role in the 1984 hit movie Bachelor Party where she starred alongside Tom Hanks.

In addition to her job, Kitaen’s personal life has often grabbed the headlines with rumors of an affair with OJ Simpson, a history of cocaine addiction, allegations of domestic violence and friction with the law.

Child star and Bachelor Party actor Tawny Kitaen has died aged 59 in California (pictured in October 2017 at the Hollywood Show held at the Westin LAX)

Tawny Kitaen in the 1984 hit movie Bachelor Party where she starred alongside Tom Hanks

In recent years, she has appeared on several reality shows, including The Ex-Wives Club (pictured with Angie Everhart, Marla Maples and Shar Jackson on the show)

Photographed in 1986. Kitaen, who has struggled with drug addiction in the past and spent her later years on reality shows including Celebrity Rehab, died at her home in Newport Beach on Friday morning.

Kitaen posted on social media just a day before his death, thanking a fan for a drawing.

“Thank you darling, thank you very much for your picture you drew of me,” she tweeted on Thursday, next to the sketch.

Born real name Julie E. Kitaen in San Diego, California, in 1961, she caught the Hollywood bug at a young age when she managed to win a backstage pass at a Peter Frampton concert in San Diego at the age of 14.

Inspired by the celebrity lifestyle, she dropped out of high school and moved to Los Angeles.

Her path to fame began in 1976 when she starred in the game show To Tell the Truth as a teenager.

She then landed a role on the 1983 Malibu TV show playing Mahoneys’ girlfriend.

From there, she starred in several films, including Bachelor Party, After Midnight, The Perils of Gwendoline in the Land of the Yik Yak, Witchboard, White Hot and Dead Tides.

She also starred in an episode of Seinfeld.

She has also landed several concerts in rock music videos, notably for the British rock band Whitesnake and the American heavy metal band RATT.

Her personal life was notoriously difficult.

She dated RATT guitarist Robbin Crosby and appeared in his music video Back for More and on the cover of the band’s albums, including their self-titled debut album in 1983 and the 1984 album Out of the Cellar.

She then starred in Whitesnakes Here I Go Again, Still of the Night, Is This Love and The Deeper the Love.

While filming the Whitesnake videos, she met and started dating the band’s lead singer, David Coverdale.

Kitaen posted on social media just a day before his death, thanking a fan for a drawing

Kitaen with Whitesnake’s Dave Coverdale at the Fifth MTV Video Music Awards in 1988. The couple married in 1989 and separated two years later.

Kitaen with her second husband, baseball star Chuck Finley, and one of their daughters Winter in 1992. Finley accused Kitaen of domestic violence

Kitaen pictured in 2018. Kitaen was born in San Diego, California, and caught the Hollywood virus at a young age

The couple married in 1989, but the marriage was short-lived, and they separated in 1991.

Kitaen then reportedly had an affair with OJ Simpson when he was married to Nicole Brown Simpson.

Nicole was brutally murdered in 1994 alongside Ron Goldman. Sports star OJ was charged with both murders in a criminal trial that has come to be known as the ‘trial of the century’.

Simpson came out free after the 11-month trial which was broadcast live on television and watched closely by the nation.

He was controversially acquitted, but was later found responsible for the wrongful deaths of the two victims in a civil trial.

Allegations of a case surfaced in the 1994 book Nicole Brown Simpson: The Diary of a Life Interrupted by Faye Resnick.

Nicole allegedly learned of the case and confronted OJ who brutally beat her, the book says.

OJ admitted this year-long affair during cross-examination during his murder trial and said he spoke to Nicole about it during their separation.

In an explosive documentary in 2016, one of Nicole’s closest friends claimed that OJ told Nicole about his affair with Kitaen and told her he got lost because she got fat after giving birth to her children.

“He was damn cheeky. He blamed his affair with Tawny Kitaen on the fact that Nicole got fat when she was pregnant and he didn’t want to sleep with her, ” Nicole’s friend said.

Tawny Kitaen and Michael Desbanes 1995 in New York. She had her first touch of fame as a teenager before appearing in movies and music videos

Kitaen in 1994. She married and divorced twice – Whitesnake singer David Coverdale and baseball star Chuck Finley – and had two children.

Tawny Kitaen with Robby Benson in Crack In The Mirror. She died Friday in California

Kitaen then met and married baseball star Chuck Finley in 1997 and they had two children together – Wynter Merin Finley, 28, and Raine Finley, 22.

The couple split in 2002 when they accused her of physically assaulting him and kicking him in the face with her high heels.

Kitaen was arrested and charged with domestic violence, but the charges were subsequently dismissed.

Finley filed for divorce three days later.

Most recently, she has appeared on various reality TV shows including Botched, The Surreal Life, Celebrity Rehab, and The Ex-Wives Club.

Kitaen in a photo in 2002 after being accused of hitting her then-husband Chuck Finley

Kitaen has spoken in the past about her addiction issues, particularly cocaine, opening up to Dr. Drew on Celebrity Rehab.

She has also had some contact with the law, including being charged with possession of cocaine in 2006 and DUI in 2009.

The drug charge led her to enter rehab for six months in exchange for the charges being dropped.

She was sentenced to two days in prison and 64 hours of community service for the DUI of 2009.

Tributes started pouring in from fans on Saturday as news of Kitaen’s death broke.

“RIP Tawn,” one person wrote.

“Tawny … I love you. I’m going to miss our chats on everything from painting, decorating, music and our girls… RIP honey… ”another wrote.

Another tweeted: ‘Tawny you have always been kind to me when we have interacted on Twitter. I extend my condolences to your family.