Disney World and Universal Studios turn off temperature controls for guests





Soon, visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando will no longer have to have their temperature checked when entering theme parks. Recently, Disney World updated its website saying it will phase out temperature projections this month. From Saturday, the actors will no longer have to undergo temperature checks on site. Meanwhile, temperature checks for customers entering the resort will end on Sunday, May 16. according to disney world. The decision to end the checks is based on "the advice of the CDC" and local health officials, the theme park said on its website. "Since the reopening, we have taken into account the advice of public health authorities, government agencies and our own team of health and safety experts as we assess and update health and safety measures to help to prevent the spread of COVID-19, "Disney World said on its website. "As these directions continue to evolve, and with the support of local health officials and government, we are making further adjustments." "We will continue to follow the advice of health and safety leaders in the future and, most importantly, we will encourage people to get vaccinated," Disney World added. Until May 16, visitors to Disney World will still have to undergo temperature checks. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 F or higher will not be allowed into the park, nor will their group, the website said. Meanwhile, Universal Orlando has decided to immediately end its temperature analyzes. In one update on his website, titled "New Safety Guidelines: Getting Close to Normal," the theme park also said it would reduce social distancing requirements. "We're excited to enhance your Universal experience with the latest safety updates from local health and government officials," the theme park said in the update. "There are no more temperature controls at the entrance. And the social distance between groups of travelers is now reduced to three feet (1 meter)." Even as they end temperature testing, Disney World and Universal are retaining many of their other coronavirus safety measures, including requiring masks, practicing social distancing and disinfecting parks. Theme park decisions come as Florida changes coronavirus safety measures, NBC News reported. Earlier this week, Governor Ron DeSantis suspended the remaining COVID-19 emergency orders effective July 1.

