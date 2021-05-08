HER Film Camp makes short film debut this weekend

The HER Film Camps return this summer. For more information, visit youthpower365.org.

A sprained ankle, freezing temperatures during filming and the lead actor’s setback from COVID-19 did not stop production of Elena, a short film created by young girls in Eagle County as part of the HER Film Camp.

HER Film Camp, sponsored by Youthower365’s Girl PowHER program, is a film camp that offers gender nonconforming girls and youth the opportunity to learn the art of storytelling through film production. The young filmmakers are led by Meredith Kirkman, a Battle Mountain High School graduate who studied independent filmmaking, and her first film, “The Promise of the Butterfly,” premiered at the Vail Film Festival in 2019. .

This camp is a blessing to me and gives me the opportunity to influence the youth of the valley while continuing to grow and become a leader in the film industry, Kirkman said. I encourage students to explore their interests and empower them in new roles.

The first HER Film Camp was offered last November. Kirkman led six students through the camp which lasted two weeks, lasting six hours a day, five days a week. The first week was focused on production, the second week was focused on post-production. Six videos were released from this period.

Most of the campers were new to filmmaking, so at the start of each week they would take notes of the presentations and work with ideas to understand basic terminology and film technology, Kirkman said. With more knowledge and confidence, they were able to take on different roles within the production team.

To keep things running smoothly during the camps program, Kirkman brought in industry colleagues as his filming partner in The Butterfly Promise, Andrew Tamarkin. Tamarkin and Julia Musolino co-wrote and delivered a screenplay titled Elena which tells a story of empowerment, ambition and embracing difference based here in the Vail Valley. The actors, locations and equipment were also organized and checked, all important pre-production steps necessary for a smooth week of production.

The girls were extremely close to Elena, taking on all the necessary roles like cameraman, assistant director, production designer, sound mixer, additional actors and first editors.

I wanted the girls to experience many different roles on a production team so that they could ultimately focus on the roles they are most interested in, Kirkman said.

Andrea Garcia, a fifth grader at Brush Creek Elementary, stars in the short film Elena, a production created by HER Film Camp last November.

Our team were a well-oiled machine who listened to and respected each other and really created a healthy environment for art creation, Kirkman said.

But this well-oiled machine also faced challenges when making movies. Time constraints are always tricky with production, but this team has encountered more than that. A challenge occurred during the first take of the first scene. Kirkman was demonstrating something on stage and severely sprained his foot.

I was bruised and swollen within seconds, but canceling or postponing production was not an option and I think it taught the girls that the show has to go on no matter what, Kirkman said. .

The group also lost one of the main cast in the middle of production.

We had found our lead actress who was going to play the role of Abuela in Denver and she woke up with symptoms of COVID the day before her scene. Finding a new local woman to play the role was stressful with such short notice and prep time, Kirkman said.

But Kirkman thinks filmmaking is about problem-solving.

I think our challenges provided lessons in bravery, passion and perseverance for the girls. Mind over matter! I saw all the girls walk away from the experience with more confidence from day one, Kirkman said.

Meredith Kirkman, center, and the HER Film Camp attendees have a bit of backstage fun while filming Elena.

After 20 hours of production and 40 hours of post-production, the length of the short film is just over 12 minutes. Elena will be making her private premiere at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards on Saturday for cast, crew and donors.

After completing a project like this, it is important to celebrate the success. The girls will be able to experience a moment on the red carpet, photos and Q&A with their families by their side. Most of the girls didn’t see the final product, so it will be an exciting time for them, Kirkman said.

Elena will also be featured on the Girl PowHER after-school program at local colleges to engage potential girls interested in filmmaking and get students to register for the next HER Film Camp, which will be held in June. To learn more about the program, visit youthpower365.org .