Theo James leaves Sanditon after the renewal of seasons 2 and 3 of Surprise





While PBS’s period drama Sanditon has been officially renewed for seasons 1 and 2, frontman Theo James has been confirmed not to be returning.

Theo James will not return toSanditon, while the show is renewed for two more seasons. In the PBS period drama, James played Sidney Parker, the love interest of Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams). Sidney’s wild and carefree personality often clashed with Charlotte’s proud and fiery ways, which made up for a thrilling, frenzy-worthy love affair. Sanditonis based on the latest unfinished novel by Jane Austen. Set during the time of the Regency, it follows Charlotte’s story as an accident leads her to a seaside resort called Sanditon. Here she encounters many adventures, including a chance on romance. The eight-part series first aired in the UK in 2019 before heading to the US in January 2020. This week, PBS announced it will be renewingSanditonfor seasons 2 and 3 after receiving overwhelming requests from fans to continue the story. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: How Emma 2020 Stacks Up To Jane Austen’s Book: The Biggest Differences While PBS’s surprise announcement was well received, it also came with confirmation that James will not be returning to the series. The 36-year-old British actor released a statement on thePBS masterpiece Twitter account indicating that Sidney’s journey is sadly over. “Although I enjoyed playing Sidney, for me, I always maintained that his trip ended as I wanted it to”,James wrote.DivergentThe star added that Sidney and Charlotte’s “broken fairy tale” gives the story a unique and interesting twist. Read his full statement below: #SanditonPBS will return with seasons 2 and 3 and will continue Charlottes’ journey through life and love. While Sidney Parker won’t be returning, rest assured that an abundance of romance and adventure awaits the Sanditon heroine. We can’t wait for you to see what we have in store pic.twitter.com/8ioma0RbwF – MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) May 7, 2021 It might be goodbye for James’ Sidney, but PBS has confirmed lead actress Rose Williams will return to reprise her role as Charlotte. Meanwhile, the show’s producers have yet to reveal which of the Season 1 cast members will be returning and who will be added. James’ departure is sure to be devastating for devoted fans of the show, but the show has promised that there will still be an “abundance of romance and adventure” in the seasons to come. It is difficult to imagine the future ofSanditon without James. After all, Sidney and Charlotte’s burgeoning romance is what hooked fans of the British series.In the Season 1 finale, their chance to have forever happiness was tragically cut short when Sidney chose to save the fortune of his family by becoming engaged to a rich heiress. Even so, many viewers were hoping that the plot twist was just a cliffhanger for the two lovers to eventually reunite against all odds. James’shockingdeparture can be compared to Reg-Jean Page’s exit fromBridgertonlike the Duke of Hastings. As Sanditon, The Netflix period drama is also based on a series of Julia Quinn romance novels. However, since Quinn’s books are already finished, fans have a better understanding of how the story would likely end for their favorite characters. Because Sanditon is an unfinished manuscript, showrunners have the freedom to craft an ending that would surprise and hopefully satisfy their audience. The fact that its main frontman gives him a painful farewell opens up new possibilities for the series in its next chapter. Next: Why Bridgerton Needs A Reg-Jean Page In Coming Seasons Source: PBS masterpiece/ Twitter Hilary Duff Details The Real Reason Lizzie McGuire Reboot Never Happened

