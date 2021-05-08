Sonu Sood arranges oxygen cylinders, Salman Khan provides financial aid: How Bollywood is helping those in need amid Covid-19 second wave

Like last year, Sonu Sood has become an icon of hope that thousands of people turn to as India battles the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has helped many who have failed to secure much needed resources – whether it is an oxygen cylinder or a bed in a hospital – a visibly failing healthcare system. difficulty.

He is not the only one, however. Others in Bollywood have also done their part to amplify those in need. Bhumi Pednekar recently announced an initiative to identify resources to enable facilitation and access to medical supplies, plasma demand and donors. The actor has provided assistance to people posting SOS calls on social media. During the period, Bhumi lost two of his loved ones in one day, and the grief only made the actor’s resolve stronger.

At around the same time, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra addressed the devastating Covid-19 crisis and called the world’s attention to the situation in India.

“The Covid-19 situation in India is serious. I see images and stories from different parts of the country that are so scary that the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point, ”Priyanka wrote on Instagram on April 20. Ten days later, actor and singer-husband Nick Jonas announced a fundraiser to help India as the country grapples with the debilitating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

My heart is breaking. India suffers from COVID19, US orders 550 million more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @ JakeSullivan46 Thank you for sharing AstraZeneca around the world, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines with India? #vaxlive PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 26, 2021

Priyanka Chopra also publicly requested the help of US President Joe Biden, tagging him in a tweet and writing: “The situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines? She also wrote that if India suffers from a horrific second wave of the pandemic, the United States has ordered 550 million more vaccines than needed.

Superstar Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna donated 100 oxygen concentrators to an organization. Akshay has also pledged 1 crore rupees to the foundation of politician and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir to help those affected by the coronavirus. Director Rohit Shetty, who donated last year for daily workers in Bollywood, contributed 250 hospital beds at the Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID care center in Delhi.

Superstar Salman Khan, as a follow-up to his previous year’s financial aid for Bollywood salaried workers, will credit Rs 1,500 to the bank accounts of 25,000 industry workers facing unemployment due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Ashoke Dubey, general secretary of the Federation of West Indian Cinema Employees (FWICE), told indiaexpress.com: “The director of Salman Khan spoke with BN Tiwari (President of FWICE) and asked us to send details of 25,000 workers to the federation. The star will credit Rs 1500 to everyone’s bank account. It was useful even last year when Covid first hit India, and it’s back. “

Recently, Salman also distributed refreshments and meals to frontline workers such as medical and police personnel, BMC employees and cleaners in Mumbai. In an effort to help the country, which is battling the second wave of the virus, the actor also said that part of the revenue generated from his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will go to Covid-19 relief work. .

Salaried workers, whose lives were turned upside down by the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year, were slowly getting back on their feet earlier this year as the shooting of several major films began. But all hopes for a return to normal have been dashed as Maharashtra saw an increase in Covid-19 cases in late March and in mid-April the state government halted filming, television shooting and advertising. In addition to the loss of financial security, day laborers also looked at the risk of life as no shooting did not mean a clear picture of the vaccination, which many production houses had previously assured workers.

But as the coronavirus situation in the country worsens and the government announced the opening of vaccination to people between the ages of 18 and 45, Yash Raj Films said on May 8 that he would vaccinate 30,000 members of the Federation of Film Workers of West India (FWICE).

The move was in line with previous assurance YRF gave to FWICE that it would vaccinate a number of workers against Covid-19. The company headed by Aditya Chopra is the first leading production house in the country to take responsibility for immunizing members of the industry.

The oxygen shortage was one of the biggest crises caused by the second wave of Covid-19. Not only have ordinary people made SOS calls asking for an urgent supply of oxygen for their family members diagnosed with Covid-19, but even several hospitals have set off alarms on their oxygen supplies lasting only hours.

While Sonu Sood has been the go-to person for people suffering from the severe oxygen shortage in several parts of the country, many celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Raveena Tandon and Sara Ali Khan have also helped raise funds for the oxygen supply. While Anushka and Virat donated Rs 2 crore to their own fundraiser which aims to raise Rs 7 crore in total, Raveena Tandon has sent oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients in Delhi. Sara Ali Khan has contributed to the Sonu Sood Foundation to help buy bottles. Others, like Taapsee Pannu, help amplify the demands of those in need on social media.