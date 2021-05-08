RIP actor and music video icon Tawny Kitaen





Tawny Kitaen in 2017. Photo: Albert L. Ortega (Getty Images) Tawny Kitaen has passed away. An actress, dancer and model, Kitaen was best known for her work during the boom in the music video scene in the 1980s, where the sight of her spinning on the hoods of various cars for Whitesnakes Here I Go Again became a signifier. snapshot for a very special flavor of the rock superstar. Kitaen also worked as a more conventional actor, most notably in Tom Hanks Bachelor Party, and, somewhat oddly, as a vocal performer on Eek! Catbefore entering the world of reality TV as this genre solidified in the mid-2000s. No cause of death has been reported; Kitaen was 59 years old. Born and raised in San Diego, Kitaen entered the music world in the early 1980s through her relationship with Ratt guitarist Robbin Crosby; these are her legs featured on the cover of the eponymous debut of the glam bands in 1983, and she appeared more prominently on the cover of subsequent years. Out of the cellar. At the same time (and after moving to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career) Kitaen began to make her way as a performer, most notably with a starring role in the French softcore action comedy. Gwendoline,and as the main wife of Bachelor Party. But it wasn’t until 1987 that Kitaen went from active actor to ’80s icon, thanks to his performance in the video for Here I Go Again. Nothing on the planet could have sold Whitesnake much sought after, larger than life singer David Coverdales seduces more firmly than the sight of Tawny Kitaen dancing on his Jaguars, perhaps the most succinct image possible to project the mythical ideal of rock star life. Kitaen (who would marry Coverdale in 1989, divorcing two years later) appeared in a number of Whitesnakes videos from this era, including Still Of The Night, Is This Love, and The Deeper The Love. (The latter being his favorite.) After Whitesnake, Kitaen continued to act; it is here that she marked the Eek! concert, expressing love interest Annabelle on the Fox cartoon, while briefly co-starring in The New WKRP in Cincinnatiand co-hosting Americas funniest home videos. But it was also a period in which she began to develop a notoriety for substance abuse issues, culminating in the 2002 incident in which she was accused of domestic violence against her then-husband, the player. baseball player Chuck Finley, allegedly punched him several times in the face with a high-heeled shoe. (This, in turn, led to a strange incident in Finleys baseball career, where a music director from Comiskey Park was ultimately fired for playing Here I Go Again on the stadium music system to taunt him. But we digress.) In the mid-2000s, Kitaen made the transition to the world of reality TV, which was in the throes of some of its most abusive practices. Appearing in the sixth season of Surreal life, and the second season of Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew, Kitaen continued to struggle with drug addiction, being arrested in 2006 for possession of cocaine and in 2009 for driving under the influence. Despite these problems, however, she continued to work; she filmed an episode of CSI in 2011, and appeared on a series of small web projects in the following years. She also rose to prominence on social media, posting a series of sometimes very blunt Tawnys. Take videos (including at least one review of Coverdale for comments made about her) on her YouTube channel. G / O Media can get a commission She is survived by two daughters, both of her marriage to Finley.

