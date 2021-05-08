HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM SQUARES All Star Benefit Announced





On behalf of Donelle Dadigan, the staff of the Hollywood Museum and the entire production team of The Hollywood Museum Squares. On average, 10 million tourists and fans visit a 15-block stretch of Hollywood Boulevard each year to visit the Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Museum – Today, that’s anything but the status quo for popular sites , who took to social media to bring Hollywood to fans right now. During the recent and current health crisis, people have not been able to come out to view the museum, which is why we are bringing the museum to people via “The Hollywood Museum Square”, with the help of many celebrities (listed below). Proceeds will benefit the museum, which is currently the city’s most recognized location as the “Official Hollywood Museum” and the venue for authentic Hollywood history and entertainment! Hollywood Insider Donelle Dadigan (President / Founder of the Hollywood Museum; President of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce; President of the Hollywood Historic Trust and Member of the CA Film Commission and more) has been named Most Influential Woman of Hollywood and welcomes you to “The Hollywood Museum Squares.” THE CELEBRITY RANGE Customers can choose from 5 shows at $ 10 per show. Each show is a complete 30-minute program. Show 1 – Host John Davidson (Hollywood Squares / The $ 100,000 Pyramid / It’s Amazing!)

Celebrities: Bruce Vilanch (Center Square), Barry Livingston, Donna Mills, Ilene Graff, Judy Tenuta, Jim J Bullock, Gilbert Gottfried, Carolyn Hennesy, Petri Hawkins Byrd Show 2 – Host Tom Bergeron (Hollywood Squares / Dancing with the Stars)

Celebrities: Bruce Vilanch (Center Square), Lindsay Wagner, Carolyn Henessy, Anson Williams, Alison Arngrim, Kevin Spirtas, Teresa Ganzel, Rich Little, Rico Anderson Show 3 – Marc Summers (Double Dare / Unwrapped) –

Celebrities: Loni Anderson (Center Square), Dee Wallace, Erin Murphy, Jeremy Miller, Wesley Eure, Glenn Scarpelli, Wil Shriner, Elaine Ballace, Harvey Show 4 – Host Pat Finn (Shop Til You Drop / The Joker’s Wild / The Big Spin)

Celebrities: Rich Little (Center Square), Bruce Vilanch, Alison Arngrim, Ruta Lee, Joyce Bulifant, Jerry Mathers, Loretta Swit, Jay Johnson, Carolyn Hennesy Show 5 – Host Bruce Vilanch (Hollywood Squares)

Celebrities: Anson Williams (Center Square), Bob Bergen, Rodney Alan Rippy, Judy Norton, Robert Hays, Lee Purcell, Kathy Garver, Kate Linder, Hank Garrett The announcer of each show is the legendary voice of America’s Top 40, Shadoe Stevens. Hosted by: John Davidson, Tom Bergeron, Marc Summers, Pat Finn and Bruce Vilanch. Each show features special greetings from Peter Marshall Find tickets and more information on https://www.stellartickets.com/o/the-hollywood-museum/events/the-hollywood-museum-squares.

