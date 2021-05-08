Bollywood celebrities who are proud owners of luxury Porsche cars





Celebrities who own Porsche cars | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Priyanka Chopra has a Porsche Cayenne parked in her garage Car enthusiast Daler Mehndi owns a gold-plated Porsche Among his collection of chic rides like Rolls Royce Phantom, a Bentley Continental GT, Amitabh Bachchan also owns a Porsche Cayman S Besides the many hobbies, our city B celebrities have a lot of them are real driving heads. Every now and then they indulge themselves with luxury rides and also have a collection of fancy cars parked in their garage. From Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan, some stars appreciate Porsche cars which start at around Rs 1 crore and can go up depending on the model. Priyanka chopra Besides her extensive collection of shoes, handbags, and red carpet outfits, Priyanka is passionate about cars. Actress and husband Nick Jonas are the proud owners of a Porsche Cayenne that runs on a 3.6 liter engine that delivers 300 hp and 400 Nm of power. It spins at 260 km / h on its speedometer and is extremely powerful. Sood at the end Besides this long list of rides like the Skoda Superb, Audi Q7, Sonu Sood also has a Porsche Panamera. The luxurious blue car has exquisite interiors with faux leather upholstery. Daler mehndi Although Daler Mehndi owns a Porsche Cayenne, it is reported to be the most eclectic version of the SUV. The gold-plated variant of Porsche Cayenne is quite astounding. Hrithik Roshan Hrithik also likes a luxury car and, it seems, owns a Porsche Cayenne Turbo parked in his garage. The SUV is equipped with a V8 gasoline engine that can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.9 seconds, with a top speed of 286 km / h. Amitabh Bachchan The city B megastar has a wide variety of sedans and among the many attractions like Rolls Royce Phantom, a Bentley Continental GT, it also owns a Porsche Cayman S, according to reports. This magnificent sports car produced 320 hp and 370 Nm of torque from a 3.4-liter flat-six engine. Akshay Kumar According to a TOI report, Akshay Kumar also owns a model of the Porsche Cayenne. He is often seen driving in Mumbai. Dulquer Salmaan the Karwaan The actor has a luxurious royal blue Porsche Panamera and shared a photo of his sweet ride on Instagram once. Farhan Akhtar Farhan’s stunning gray Porsche Cayman GTS costs around Rs 1.8 crore. According to reports, the car has the actor-director’s personalized requirements in its interior. The vehicle is capable of producing 335 BHP of maximum power, which makes it good enough to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4.9 seconds. Bobby deol Bobby Deol is also passionate about Porsche. According to reports, he owns a fiery red Porsche 911 Carrera.







